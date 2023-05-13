99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Lacrosse: Warriors record road win against Rocori

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Cold Spring to face Rocori Friday, May 12.

brainerd-warrior-logo-slant.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:26 PM

COLD SPRING — Brainerd’s Gretchen Paysse recorded three goals for the Warriors as they crushed the Rocori Spartans 17-5 Friday, May 12.

Goalie Kate Haglin tallied eight saves. Brooke Mulholland and Alexis Aspinwall each recorded two goals and Lydia Olson, Mercede Engstrom, Breya Sawyer, Caroline Holcomb-Smith, Hannah Neuwirth, Isabelle Smith, Annie Pierce and Ella Germanson each recorded one goal.

Rocori 2 3 – 5

Brainerd 11 6 – 17

Goalies: B-Kate Haglin (8 saves)

Overall: B 4-5. Next: Brainerd at Big Lake 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Connor Knight
Prep
Boys Lacrosse: Warriors’ Knight enjoys four-goal night
May 12, 2023 09:10 PM
3366174+softball.jpg
Prep
Area Softball: Pierz wins pitching dual
May 12, 2023 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd's Cayden Brown fields the ball against Duluth East on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Brainerd.
Prep
Baseball: Warriors' miscues plague them in loss to Duluth East
May 12, 2023 08:18 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Road construction sign, low angle view
Local
County Road 145 resurfacing project starts May 15
May 12, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Teachers who were honored as Educators of Excellence.
Local
Sourcewell celebrates area Educators of Excellence
May 12, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd High School Aquatics Center Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
Local
BHS aquatic center to open for public use
May 11, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
BD-News Events2.JPG
Business
Clow Stamping receives grants as part of $18.9 million expansion
May 12, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report