Sports Prep

Girls Lacrosse: Warriors stumble against Grand Rapids

The Brainerd Warriors hosted the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Wednesday, April 26.

Breya Sawyer
Breya Sawyer
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:19 PM

BRAINERD — Breya Sawyer tallied two goals for the Brainerd Warriors who suffered an 11-4 loss to the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Wednesday, April 26, at Adamson Field.

Hannah Neuwirth and Madeline Maurer scored Brainerd’s other goals.

The Warriors will host St. Cloud Crush Thursday, April 27. It will be their third game in four days.

Grand Rapids 7 4 -- 11

Brainerd 1 3 -- 4

First half: Brd-Breya Sawyer

Second half: Brd-Breya Sawyer, Brd-Hannah Neuwirth, Brd-Madeline Maurer

Goalies: B-Macy Peterson (18 saves)

Overall: B 1-1. Next: Brainerd hosts St. Cloud Crush 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

