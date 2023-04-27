Girls Lacrosse: Warriors stumble against Grand Rapids

BRAINERD — Breya Sawyer tallied two goals for the Brainerd Warriors who suffered an 11-4 loss to the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Wednesday, April 26, at Adamson Field.
Hannah Neuwirth and Madeline Maurer scored Brainerd’s other goals.
The Warriors will host St. Cloud Crush Thursday, April 27. It will be their third game in four days.
First half: Brd-Breya Sawyer
Second half: Brd-Breya Sawyer, Brd-Hannah Neuwirth, Brd-Madeline Maurer
Goalies: B-Macy Peterson (18 saves)
Overall: B 1-1. Next: Brainerd hosts St. Cloud Crush 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27.
