Girls Soccer: Experienced defense a key for Warriors early

BRAINERD — If defense wins championships then the Brainerd Warriors should be in every game.

Grant Gmeinder enters his 10th season as the Warriors’ head coach and will field what might be his youngest team. Brainerd’s defense, however, will field a veteran squad led by seniors Molly Pohlkamp and Eva Oium

“That’s where a lot of our experience comes back,” Gmeinder said. “Molly and Eva both will be multi-year starters by the time the season begins. I just think those two back there; we’re building from that area. Both of those two are so strong and really good athletes. They’re fast and I think maybe my favorite attribute about both of them is they’re just really physical players. They don’t back down from physicality. I think more than anything they really enjoy it.

“Ava Lust is another defender returning with a lot of experience.”

Others on the defense will be junior Elsie Johnson, sophomores Gracie Jackovich and Sophia Menghini and freshman Khalan Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The experienced defense will help a young pair of keepers in sophomores Chloe Patrick and Mia Sypnieski. Patrick has varsity experience as she started Brainerd’s season opener against Rogers last fall.

“Chloe got a little bit of varsity time last year when we had some eligibility issues,” Gmeinder said. “She was able to spend a lot of time working with the varsity team. Mia has been a part of our program since the eighth grade. It’s been fun to see those two grow and they’ve both grown a ton since the last year.

“Right now we see Chloe as our starter and Mia will be her backup for now. But as we’ve learned over the years, you have to have two goalies. You don’t want to be stuck with just one. So we’re excited about both of those girls. They are better communicators and really the best comment I can give both of them is that they are better shot stoppers. They’re saving more goals and that’s obviously a huge attribute for your goalies to have.”

Coach Grant Gmeinder talks during Brainerd girls soccer practice on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Midfield is another area where Brainerd brings back experience. However, the Warriors are changing their approach in that area of the field Gmeinder said. With different strengths, Gmeinder will field four midfielders this season compared to just three in the past.

Senior captain Gabby Wentzel and senior Grace Holcomb-Smith will have the most experience, but Wentzel did sit out last season because of injury.

“The biggest thing we see from that group is they work really hard and they play with great desire,” Gmeinder said. “They want to win the ball. They want to take the ball away from the opponent. They want to progress the ball forward.

“We have so many girls we are going to rotate in there like Alice Balsley and Hannah Neuwirth with a lot of experience coming back in that area, too. Then we have some young girls that we’re really excited about. They can all play everywhere and they can all do everything. So we’re excited about what that group can do and it’s going to look a lot different than in previous years.”

Senior Grace Ruopp, Juniors Abby Larson and Haylie Crutcher and sophomores Holly Bergin and Lilly DeRoiser fill out the midfield roster. Look for DeRoiser, who already has varsity experience, to flip between mid and forward as she, Balsley and Pohlkamp are the only returners with a varsity goal to their credit. DeRosier returns with one goal and three assists. Pohlkamp scored a goal and assisted on another and Basley scored two goals. Menghini added an assist last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our forwards are going to be very young,” Gmeinder said. “Lilly will play forward and midfield going back and forth in those areas like she has done in the past. She’s experienced. This will be her third year with the varsity team. We’re excited for her. She had a great spring/summer and really improved her finishing. We’re trying to find ways in order to get her to score.

More recent articles by Jeremy Millsop





“Other than her, the three girls we’re looking at to be rotating up there the most are sophomore Levi LeMieur, eighth-grader Macy Castle and sophomore Lindsay Hunt. Those three are kind of the same deal as our midfield in that they play really hard and really physical. The biggest thing we see from them is that they love to defend. They love putting pressure on defenders and stealing balls from them and forcing mistakes. It’s been fun to watch them grow in just over a week.”

St. Micahel-Albertville is the defending Section 8-3A champion and according to Gmeinder returns almost everybody. Despite the youth movement, Brainerd’s goal this season is to win soccer games.

“Even more than just defense, this team’s identity right now is effort and desire,” Gmeinder said. “You can just see it. We went up to Duluth last Saturday and we played against some really good teams. We were moving kids around and trying different things. But every scrimmage kind of started out the same way.

“We got on the field. The other team had a great plan and they kind of took it to us for five or 10 minutes. Then the girls kept working and kind of figured out the plan. They grew into the game and all of a sudden we started to outwork them and we were the more physical team and every game we saw that and at the last 10 minutes we were the better team.”

Rule change: There will no longer be overtime during regular season games. If the score is tied after regulation that is how the game will end.

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.

Warrior girls soccer

Grant Gmeinder

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach: Grant Gmeinder, 10th season

2022 finish: CLC 6-3-1, overall 8-8-1

Career record: Career 97-25-4 (.734)

Captains: Molly Pohlkamp, Gabby Wentzel

Manager: Emma Neuwirth

Assistant coaches: Megan Johnson, Alexandria Hirsch, Mike Weissenfluh

Warrior roster

Seniors: Paige Bertschi (forward), Kyleigh Bertschi (forward), Alice Balsley (midfield), Gabby Wetzel (midfielder), Eva Oium (defender), Hannah Neuwirth (midfield), Molly Pohlkamp (defender), Grace Holcomb-Smith (midfield), Grace Ruopp (midfield)

Juniors: Elsie Johnson (defender), Abby Larson (midfield), Kylee Soens (forward), Ava Lust (defender), Haylie Crutcher (midfield)

Sophomores: Mia Sypnieski (keeper), Chloe Patrick (keeper), Lindsay Hunt (forward), Holly Bergin (midfield), Lilly Derosier (midfield), Levi LeMieur (forward), Sophia Menghini (defender), Gracie Jackovich (defender), Aubrey Mithun (forward)

Freshmen: Khalan Johnson (defender)

Eighth-grader: Macy Castle (forward)

Warrior schedule

Saturday, Aug. 26: hosts Rogers 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29: hosts Moorhead 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31: hosts Willmar 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5: at Fergus Falls 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7: hosts Alexandria 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9: at St. Micheal-Albertville 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12: hosts St. Cloud Apollo 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14: at St. Cloud Tech 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19: at Sartell 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21: at Sauk Rapids 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23: at Bemidji 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25: hosts Sartell 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28: at Bemidji 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30: hosts Duluth East 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3: at Alexandria 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5: hosts Rocori 7 p.m.