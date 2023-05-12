99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Soccer: Lake Region falls to St. Francis

Lake Region at St. Francis Thursday, May 11

Lake Region Hornets Logo.jpg
Today at 10:17 PM

ST. FRANCIS — Annalis Benson tallied a goal and an assist as the Lake Region Christian School Hornets lost 6-2 to St. Francis Thursday, May 11.

Maria Smith recorded the other goal for the Hornets while Nikole Thorson finished with 10 saves in net.

St. Francis 2 4 – 6

Lake Region 2 0 – 2

First half: LR-Annalis Benson, LR-Maria Smith (Annalis Benson)

Shots on goal: LR 10, St. Francis 16

Goalkeepers: LR-Nikole Thorson (10 saves)

Overall: 0-2. Next: Lake Region hosts Fourth Baptist 4 p.m. Monday, May 15.

What To Read Next
BD-Baseball Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Baseball: Staples-Motley shuts out Osakis
May 11, 2023 10:03 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Eli Owen
Prep
Baseball: Warriors split with Rocori in 2 extra-inning games
May 11, 2023 09:59 PM
Kaitlyn Geschwill
Prep
Area Softball: Geschwill becomes 2nd Pequot player to reach 500 Ks
May 11, 2023 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Suspect in drive-by shooting makes court appearance
May 11, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Workers on a crane near the bowl of the water tower check stucco.
Local
Workers to study water tower stucco for repairs
May 11, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A banner sign announcing the Cuyuna Rock Club show
Community
Cuyuna Rock Club agate and mineral show set May 13-14 in Brainerd
May 11, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Niizhoogaabawiik - Indigenous student liaison
Local
Brainerd School Board commits to bettering American Indian learning environment
May 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke