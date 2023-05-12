Girls Soccer: Lake Region falls to St. Francis

ST. FRANCIS — Annalis Benson tallied a goal and an assist as the Lake Region Christian School Hornets lost 6-2 to St. Francis Thursday, May 11.

Maria Smith recorded the other goal for the Hornets while Nikole Thorson finished with 10 saves in net.

St. Francis 2 4 – 6

Lake Region 2 0 – 2

First half: LR-Annalis Benson, LR-Maria Smith (Annalis Benson)

Shots on goal: LR 10, St. Francis 16

Goalkeepers: LR-Nikole Thorson (10 saves)