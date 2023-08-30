6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Girls Soccer: Warriors blank Moorhead

The Brainerd Warriors hosts Moorhead Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Chloe Patrick
Chloe Patrick
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:24 PM

BRAINERD — Brainerd’s Grace Ruopp, Levi LeMieur and Lindsay Hunt each tallied a goal for the Warriors as they bested the Moorhead Spuds 3-0 Tuesday, Aug. 29.

All three goals were a career first for Ruopp, LeMieur and Hunt.

Goalie Chloe Patrick also recorded her first career shutout with eight saves.

Moorhead 2 1 – 3

Brainerd 0 0 – 0

First half: Brd-Grace Ruopp (Macy Castel) 25:47, Brd-Levi LeMieur (Castel) 27:50

Second half:Brd-Lindsay Hunt (Gabby Wentzel) 32:26

Shots on goal: Brd 12, M 8

Goalkeepers: Brd-Chloe Patrick (8 saves); M (9 saves)

Overall: Brd 1-1. Next: Brainerd hosts Willmar 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

