BLAINE — The U19 girls Xolos Academy FC MN placed second in the NSC All-American Cup June 9-11 in Blaine.

The Xolos FC MN opened with a 4-0 loss to Fire SC 04G NPL before topping Rochester FC USLW 2-0 and Prior Lake SC O4G 82.

In the championship game, it was the Fire once again who topped Xolos Academy 3-0.