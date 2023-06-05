99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Girls Soccer: Xolos finish 2nd

The Xolos Academy FC MN Under 19 team competed in Shakopee.

Xolos (Academy FC MN Under 19 team.
SHAKOPEE — The Xolos Academy FC MN Under 19 team finished second May 19-21 at the Shakopee Cup Soccer Tournament.
SHAKOPEE — The Xolos Academy FC MN Under 19 team finished second May 19-21 at the Shakopee Cup Soccer Tournament.

The team opened with a 0-0 tie with Shakopee SSA 2006G NPL before defeating Gitchi Gummie SC L1 and Shakopee SSA Premier U18 1-0 in the semifinal.

Xolos FC fell to Shakopee SSA 2006G NPL in the championship game 2-0.

Members of the team were Paislee Dummer, Gabrielle Wentzel, Cally Robertson, Kylee James, Eva Oium, Abbey Birkey, Taylor Birkey, Ana Steadman, Emma Balsley, Molly Hagelie, Gabrielle Eckman, Emma Sheflo, Elle Heydt and coach Jonah Trout.

