Girls Soccer: Xolos win 2 golds

WOODBURY — The Xolos Academy FC MN out of Baxter brought home two gold medals May 7 after playing in the Salvo Spring Classic in Woodbury.

The U19 team defeated Lakeville SC 3-1 to win its bracket. The U16s defeated Lakeville SC 2-1 to win their championship.

The Xolos Academy FC has players from Brainerd, Little Falls, Alexandria and Grand Rapids on its rosters.

Members of the U19 team are Paislee Dummer, Gabrielle Wentzel, Cally Robertson, Kylee James, Eva Oium, Abbey Birkey, Taylor Birkey, Ana Steadman, Emma Balsley, Molly Hagelie, Gabrielle Eckman, Emma Sheflo, Peyton LeMieur, Allie Haabala, Sophia Korynta, Greta Oldenkamp, Elle Heydt, Alexa Eggebraaten and coach Jonah Trout.

The U16 team is Kahlan Johnson, Brenna Eggebraaten, Lindsay Hunt, Myia Nelson, Gracie Jackovich, Sophia Lundy, Mia Sypnieski, Elsie Johnson, Ryan Martinson, Ava Limberg, Avery Hanson, Skylar Aylward, Levi LeMieur, Emma Paulson, Lydia Oldenkamp, Ava Erlandson, Sydney Aylward and is coached by Pat Trout.