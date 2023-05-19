99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Soccer: Xolos win 2 golds

The Xolos Academy FC MN out of Baxter had two teams win gold medals at the Salvo Spring Classic in Woodbury.

Team teams from the Xolos Academy FC MN celebrate
Members of the Xolos Academy FC MN celebrate winning gold Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Salvo Spring Classic in Woodbury.
Contributed
Today at 12:58 PM

WOODBURY — The Xolos Academy FC MN out of Baxter brought home two gold medals May 7 after playing in the Salvo Spring Classic in Woodbury.

The U19 team defeated Lakeville SC 3-1 to win its bracket. The U16s defeated Lakeville SC 2-1 to win their championship.

The Xolos Academy FC has players from Brainerd, Little Falls, Alexandria and Grand Rapids on its rosters.

Members of the U19 team are Paislee Dummer, Gabrielle Wentzel, Cally Robertson, Kylee James, Eva Oium, Abbey Birkey, Taylor Birkey, Ana Steadman, Emma Balsley, Molly Hagelie, Gabrielle Eckman, Emma Sheflo, Peyton LeMieur, Allie Haabala, Sophia Korynta, Greta Oldenkamp, Elle Heydt, Alexa Eggebraaten and coach Jonah Trout.

The U16 team is Kahlan Johnson, Brenna Eggebraaten, Lindsay Hunt, Myia Nelson, Gracie Jackovich, Sophia Lundy, Mia Sypnieski, Elsie Johnson, Ryan Martinson, Ava Limberg, Avery Hanson, Skylar Aylward, Levi LeMieur, Emma Paulson, Lydia Oldenkamp, Ava Erlandson, Sydney Aylward and is coached by Pat Trout.

What To Read Next
The Starks 13U girls basketball team celebrates a victory.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Brainerd 13U team wins title
May 19, 2023 01:15 PM
Clare Ceynowa
Prep
Softball: Brainerd's Ceynowa heads to Regionals with Gophers
May 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
3366174+softball.jpg
Prep
Area Softball: Gobblers end regular season with win
May 18, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Sandy Brown of Breezy Point on Wheel of Fortune May 2023.JPG
Exclusive
Local
Breezy Point woman appears on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
May 17, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Child playing on playground.
Local
Just hanging out
May 19, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Morrison County Sheriff Squad
Local
ATV rollover injures Texas man
May 18, 2023 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-caps-off-magazine.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Caps Off - 2023 Graduation Magazine
May 18, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal