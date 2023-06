Girls Soccer: Xolos win in Blaine

BLAINE โ€” The Xolos Academy FC MN U16 girlsโ€™ team won the NSC All-American Cup June 9-11 in Blaine.

The team opened with a 7-0 victory over KYMSA before falling to Twin Cities Rush EDT 2-1. The group rounded with a 10-0 win over Salvo SC East Steel and avenged its earlier loss with a 3-0 win over Twin Cities Rush EDT in the championship game.

The team is Ava Limberg (Grand Rapids), Kahlan Johnson (Brainerd), Mia Sypnieski (Brainerd), Sydney Aylward (Brainerd), Avery Hanson (Alexandria), Brenna Eggebraaten (Alexandria), Lindsay Hunt (Brainerd), Elsie Johnson (Brainerd), back, left, Gracie Jackovich (Brainerd), Levi LeMieur (Brainerd), Skylar Aylward (Brainer), Myia Nelson (Brainerd), Ryan Martinson (Grand Rapids), Sophia Lundy (Brainerd), Lydia Oldenkamp (Alexandria), Emma Paulson (Alexandria) and coach Pat Trout not pictured.