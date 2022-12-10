Girls Swimming and Diving: Flyers Rausch signs with Huskies
Ella Rausch committed to swim next season at SCSU.
LITTLE FALLS — Little Falls senior Ella Rausch signed her NCAA National Letter of Intent Wednesday, Dec. 7, to swim next fall at St. Cloud State University.
Rausch is the daughter of Matt and Amber Rausch of Fort Ripley.
