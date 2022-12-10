Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls Swimming and Diving: Flyers Rausch signs with Huskies

Ella Rausch committed to swim next season at SCSU.

Ella Rausch signs her letter of intent
Little Falls senior Ella Rausch, middle, signs her NCAA National Letter of Intent Wednesday, Dec. 7, to swim next season at St. Cloud State University. Rausch was with her parents Matt and Amber when she signed.
Contributed photo
December 10, 2022 04:00 PM
LITTLE FALLS — Little Falls senior Ella Rausch signed her NCAA National Letter of Intent Wednesday, Dec. 7, to swim next fall at St. Cloud State University.

Rausch is the daughter of Matt and Amber Rausch of Fort Ripley.

