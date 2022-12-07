Girls Swimming and Diving: Tautges, Olson named MVPs

BRAINERD — Senior diver Izzy Olson and sophomore swimmer Mya Tautges were named co-Most Valuable Players for the Brainerd Warriors swimming and diving team at its season-ending awards banquet Sunday, Dec. 4, at Brainerd High School.

Mya Tautges Kelly Humphrey

The Performance of the Year was awarded to the 200-yard freestyle relay which won the Section 8-2A title. The team of Gabby Chalupsky, Scarlett Anderson, Isabelle Ploof and Mya Tautges advanced to state with its first-place finish.

The Warrior Award was given to senior Mariah Alderson.

Ella McCulley was awarded the OT “Olivia Tautges” Rookie of the Year ward.

The Hardest Working honors went to Alderson, junior Ella Ostrowski, sophomore Greta Gearey and freshman Avery Duerr.

The Most Improved titles were awarded to senior Evi Helsene, junior Scarlett Anderson, sophomore LIbby Lake and freshman Gabriella Bratney.

Earning Minnesota State High School Swim Coaches Association certificate of Academic Excellence were Alderson, Chalupsky, Brenna Deason, Maggie Neptune, Olson, Malina Schiller and Meghan Wirtz.

Alderson, Chalupsky, Deason, Sophie Mattson, Olson and Wirtz also earned Scholar All-Central Lakes Conference.