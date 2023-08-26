Girls Swimming and Diving: Warriors have eyes on defending section title

BRAINERD — It’s been a long time since the Brainerd Warriors entered a new season as defending Section 8-2A champions.

That will be the moniker hanging over the heads of this year’s team and head coach Dan Anderson believes he’s got the talent to keep the title.

Four swimmers return after participating in last year’s Class 2A state meet. Junior Mya Tautges, who was voted team Most Valuable Swimmer last year, returns after helping Brainerd’s 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relays to state. Tautges also competed in the 50 freestyle where she placed 18th with a 24.45. She was second in the section meet.

“She is so talented and is a three-sport athlete,” Anderson said. “She needs to split her time during the summer so I probably don’t see her as much in the summer as the other girls, but she is so talented that she just hops in the water and can keep right up.”

Along with Tautges, sophomore Isabelle Ploof was on both state relays. The medley placed 11th in 1:50.07 and the free finished 13th in 1:40.20.

“We’ve got a lot of girls on this team that are versatile and can swim different things,” Anderson said. “It gives us the option in meets to move people around and fill holes or to match up against what the opponent is throwing at you. It’s always nice when you have two top-notch sprinters in Isabelle and Mya because sprinting is a tough deal. It’s hard to find a great sprinter and we have two. Isabelle can do more than sprint. We can stretch her out to a 200 or a 500 free. She can do a good butterfly if we need it. She’s very talented.”

Ploof was fourth in the 50 free during sections with a 25.42. She was sixth in the 100 free in 55.15. Tautges placed fifth in the 100 free in 54.99.

Sophomore Avery Duerr was part of the medley relay and also competed in the 100 backstroke where she finished 14th in 1:08.15

“Avery is back and we have 3/4s of that relay back so I’m sure we can find a butterflier to put on that relay,” Anderson said. “But Avery is back and she looks great. She had a good summer of work. She’s stronger and incredibly determined. I’m pretty sure she is the No. 1 breaststroker coming back in the section, too. Maybe a new set of expectations for Avery this year. We’re looking to repeat going to state and I think her goal would be to be in the top eight down there.”

Duerr placed fourth in the section in the breaststroke with a 1:06.95. She was sixth in the 200 individual medley.

Senior Scarlett Anderson rounds out the state returners. She swam the second leg of the 200 free relay.

“She’s been a solid swimmer for a couple of years, but she was on our 200 free relay that went to state,” Anderson said. “She’s bounced between being a sprinter and more of a distance swimmer for us. She will swim the 200 free for us, but then it’s a matter of will she drop down to sprint the 100 or does she go up to the 500. We’ll play that by ear. She can do it all.”

Senior Autumn Larson returns and she was seventh in the 500 free last year as well placing fourth in the butterfly. Larson swam a 5:29.09 in the 500 and a 1:01.28 in the fly.

“She’s a very good 500 freestyler and we have other people who can do it. We talked about how Isabelle can do it. Scarlett can do it and Aralyn Marcelo can do it. We’ll put somebody in the 500 with Autumn We just don’t know who yet.”

Junior Brynn Haapajoki returns after finishing sixth in the 100 breaststroke at the section meet. She was also 14th in the 200 individual medley.

“She’s just a competitor is what Brynn is,” Anderson said. “She’s a gamer. The bigger the stakes the faster she goes. We really count on her in those pressure situations. She’ll be in the breaststroke along with Avery and she’ll also be in the 200 IM for us. She looks stronger than she did last year. She put some time in at the weight room so we’re excited about her too.”

Freshman Kaia Iske was as close as one can get to advancing to state. As an eighth-grader, she placed third in the butterfly with a 1:00.41. She added a 13th-place finish in the backstroke.

“She looks good, but she’s coming off a knee injury she suffered this summer playing softball, but every day she’s getting a little bit better,” Anderson said. “She’s looking like her old form, but she’s a competitor. She’ll go out and race you and she just missed going to state. She’ll be right there again. Her and Autumn Larson in that butterfly.”

Anderson was high on foreign exchange student Linda Giuliani from what he’s so early. Greta Gearey and Vanessa Anderson will battle with Iske in the backstroke. Vanessa Anderson could do the backstroke or the 500 free and well as the 200 free.

Libby Lake will likely be Brainerd’s third breastroker.

“She really came on last year and improved a ton,” Anderson said. “Watch for big things from Aralyn (Marcelo) this year. Jaycee Carlson was a soccer player, but she’s a freshman and she looks great. She’s a good athlete and she’ll be fun to watch. Libby has gotten so much stronger and really has taken to become a workout machine. Her hard work is really going to pay off for her.”

What was the team’s biggest strength last season will be this year’s largest unknown. Brainerd’s diving group graduated all six student-athletes from last year’s roster. The brand-new lineup will feature seniors Claire Dano and Addison Wirtz, sophomore Ella McCulley and three freshmen who joined to be divers.

“They’re all inexperienced, but every day I look over there they are getting better and better every day,” Anderson said. “We have an awesome diving coach in Mary Cliffard. She’ll have them diving well by the end of the year. I have no doubt.”

Anderson said Sartell and Moorhead will be the teams to contend for the section title with Brainerd. Sartell finished second and Moorhead third last year.

“I think the confidence is pretty high,” Anderson said. “We really haven’t talked about it as a team. Our goal is just to get better every day and stay healthy. I think we have the lineup to compete again for a section championship. We graduated a ton of points in diving, but that’s no excuse. I think our swimmers have improved enough over the summer to compete.”

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.

Warrior girls swimming and diving

Head coach: Dan Anderson, 38th season (31st in Brainerd)

Brainerd record: 228-60

Record at Rock Springs, Wyo.: 66-31-1

Career record: 294-91-1 (.761%)

2022 finish: 7-1 CLC, 9-1 overall, Section 8-2A Champions

Returning state entrants: Scarlett Anderson, Mya Tautges, Avery Duerr, Isabelle Ploof

Assistant coaches: Ann Stenglein (30th season), Mary Clifford, diving (25th season), Kris Peterson (volunteer, 11th year)

Warrior roster

Seniors: Scarlett Anderson, Vanessa Anderson, Claire Dano, Autumn Larson, Ella Ostrowski, Addison Wirtz

Juniors: Greta Gearey, Rylie Goble, Linda Giuliani, Brynn Haapajoki, Libby Lake, Joze Tautges, Mya Tautges, Bridget Wells, Cleo Weber

Sophomores: Elizabeth Adamson, Gabriella Bratney, Avery Duerr, Baylee Fasching, Isabelle Ploof, Ella McCulley, Lauren Yeager

Freshmen: Jaycee Carlson, Elaina Gearey, Kaia Iske, Aralyn Marcelo, Lauren Hand, Emilia VanHorn

Eighgh-grade: Corrina Rabasco

Seventh-grade: Lily Larson, Emme Murray

Warrior schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 29: hosts Bemidji 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31: hosts Fergus Falls 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12: hosts St. Cloud Apollo 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14: at Willmar 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21: at St. Cloud Tech 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28: hosts Alexandria

Saturday, Sept. 30: hosts Warrior Invite 10 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5: at Sauk Rapids 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12: hosts Rocori 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14: Section 8-2A True Team meet at Brainerd 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17: at Sartell 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28: Central Lakes Conference Championship at Alexandria 10 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 10: Section 8-2A Prelims at Brainerd 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11: Section 8-2A Finals at Brainerd 9 a.m.