Girls Swimming and Diving: Warriors open season with big win

BRAINERD — It was back to the old ways for the Brainerd Warriors Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The Warriors won every event except one on their way to a 126-60 Section 8-2A victory over the Bemidji Lumberjacks at Brainerd High School Aquatic and Athletic Center.

Isabelle Ploof, Avery Duerr, Aralyn Marcello and foreign exchange student Linda Guiliani all won two individual events helping the defending section champions start with a victory.

Ploof’s firsts came in the 200- and 100-yard freestyles.

“This was awesome,” Ploof said. “I felt really good today. I was very nervous for my 200 because that’s not my usual event. I felt really good during it and my 100 was really good. They both were fun. I think I was most excited for the 200 free relay just to swim my 50 and look at the time.”

In both of Ploof’s wins, Scarlett Anderson was right behind in second place.

“It’s really fun swimming against my own teammates,” Ploof said. “It just pushes me to better my own times. Just knowing who you’re swimming against, I don’t know, I like that aspect of it.”

Duerr’s victories were in the 200 individual medley with Great Gearey in second and and the 100 breaststroke with Libby Lake in third.

“That competition amongst ourselves really helps,” Warriors head coach Dan Anderson said. “Some of the girls were in kind of off events and they look at who is in their event and know they have to race. I kind of do that on purpose to make them race. We talked about that. You’re never going to have an off night because there’s going to be someone pushing you.”

Brainerd Warrior Scarlett Anderson swims the 200-yard freestyle event on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, against Bemidji at the Brainerd High School Aquatic and Athletic Center. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Aralyn Marcello enjoyed the rare 50 free win followed by the 500 free win.

Guiliani raised eyebrows early as she opened the 200 medley relay to lead it to the win. She teamed with Duerr Autumn Larson and Ella Ostrowski.

Guiliani’s individual wins came in the 100 butterfly with a 1:00.29 followed by Kaia Iski in second. She also captured the backstroke in 1:03.19 followed by Gearey in second and Iske in third.

“We had a really good team and she makes us better,” Anderson said. “She fits right in. She’s great in the pool. She trains hard and the girls like training with her. We saw she’s a competitor, too, so we’re pretty proud of her.”

Brainerd’s 200 free relay of Marcello, Anderson, Duerr and Ploof won with a 1:44.56. The 400 free relay of Iske, Larson, Ploof and Guiliani also won in 4:01.78 followed by the squad of Scarlett Anderson, Vanessa Anderson, Gearey and Marcello in second.

“Our relays are not set, but I have some ideas in my head,” Anderson said. “There will be plenty of competition in those relays. Everyone wants to be on them. It’s hard to get on a relay and these relays have the chance to be special.”

Ploof was on two state relays last year and said the competition to stay on a relay is going to be fierce this season.

“It’s pretty cool being on the relays,” Ploof said. “Our relays are definitely not set. We’re mixing things up and seeing who will be on the relays as far as the section goes. But being on the relays, it feels pretty cool.”

Brainerd competed without varsity veterans Mya Tautges and Brynn Haapojoki Tuesday. The two should be back in the lineup soon. The addition of those two veterans could make Brainerd a treat to repeat as section champs.

“I knew we were pretty talented and we have some talented swimmers, but it’s only the third week of the season so you never really know what our times are going to be,” Anderson said. “We’re training for the end of the year, but there were some really nice swims tonight.”

Brainerd 126, Bemidji 60

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd (Linda Guiliani, Avery Duerr, Autumn Larson, Ella Ostrowski) 1:58.31; 3-Brainerd (Greta Geary, Libby Lake, Kaia Iske, Jaycee Carlson) 2:07.79

200 freestyle: 1-Isabelle Ploof (Brd) 2:06.27, 2-Scarlett Anderson (Brd) 2:08.87, 5-Vanessa Anderson (Brd) 2:18.87

200 individual medley: 1-Duerr 2:24.43, 2-Geary 2:40.33, 3-Lily Larson (Brd) 2:45.24

50 freestyle: 1-Aralyn Marcello (Brd) 25.88, 3-Lake 27.35, 5-Ostrowski 27.88

Diving: 1-Kennedy Olson (Bem) 171.1, 4-Claire Dano (Brd) 112.75, 5-Emilia VanHorn (Brd) 102.00, 6-Addison Wirtz (Brd) 98

100 butterfly: 1-Guiliani 1:00.29, 2-Iske 1:06.21

100 freestyle: 1-Ploof 57.47, 2-Scarlett Anderson 58.88, 3-Ostrowski 1:00.96

500 freestyle: 1-Marcello 5:43.44, 3-Larson 6:00.61, 5-Vanessa Anderson 6:12.59

200 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Marcello, Scarlett Anderson, Duerr, Ploof) 1:44.56; 3-Brainerd (Lake, Ella McCulley, Ostrowski, Vanessa Anderson) 1:54.51

100 backstroke: 1-Guiliani 1:03.19, 2-Gearey 1:09,84, 3-Iske 1:11.82

100 breaststroke: 1-Duerr 1:10.54, 3-Lake 1;25.41, 4-Gabriella Bratney (Brd) 1:27.92

400 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Guiliani, Iske, Larson, Ploof) 4:01.78; 2-Brainerd (Scarlett Anderson, Vanessa Anderson, Gearey, Marcello) 4:06.29

Warriors 126, Bemidji 60

Key: Brainerd won every event, but one in season opener.

Overall: Brd 1-0; Bem 0-1

Next: Brainerd hosts Fergus Falls 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.