Girls Tennis: A dozen seasoned vets have Brainerd prepped for big things

BRAINERD — They’re back.

The Brained Warriors are back in Section 8-2 after a two-year stint in Section 7-2A. The move puts Brainerd back in with familiar faces and Central Lakes Conference foes. It’s a place where they’ve enjoyed good success.

“We’re familiar with all of the double A teams and all of our conference teams are 8-2A teams,” Warriors head coach Lisa Salo said. “We’re familiar with them and it’s been our section for many, many years except for the last two. We’re excited to be back. There’s a lot of good teams and we want to go in and make an impact. We feel we compete hard when we hit the court and we have so much returning varsity leadership. We have so much experience and we’re coming in with that so we’re going to see what we can do.”

Brainerd’s top returning singles player will be senior Lila Collins who played No. 2 singles last year and amassed a 26-7 overall record. She advanced to the final four of the Section 7-2A Individual singles tournament and improved her career record to 57-12. Collins started seeing varsity action as an eighth-grader.

“You look at all that experience LIla is bringing back and she’s going to have an outstanding senior year,” Salo said. “She’s ready. There is a possibility that we might use her in doubles again. (Collins teamed with Brynne Folden as a sophomore to play No. 1 doubles). Right now we see as our No. 1 singles player.”

The title of most powerful singles player will belong to Lacy Busch, who will man the No. 2 singles spot. She played No. 3 last season and posted a 23-6 season record to improve her career mark to 43-9.

“She is coming off last year and had a great season at No. 3 for us,” Salo said. “She has so much experience in singles and is probably is the player with the most power on our team. She’s really worked on building consistency and her footwork has improved a great deal.”

Sophomore Kamryn Kraemer will jump up from No. 4 singles to play No. 3. She tallied a 15-7 record in her first season as a varsity player.

“She learned so much last year,” Salo said. “She’s one of those athletes that is a sponge. She wants to learn more. She asks questions, which is great. She absorbs information and isn’t afraid to take a risk to work on a new strategy. It’s paying off. Her game is just really improving and this summer we noticed a big jump in her.”

Rounding out the singles lineup for Brainerd will likely be junior Brooke Mulholland and sophomore Jessica Cole.

“We see Brooke playing singles, but her game has improved and her net game and her confidence at the net has improved so we might have to use her in doubles, too,” Salo said. “We told Brooke to work on all parts of her game and she did that.

“Confidence is where Jessica has improved a ton. Her game has kind of always been there. She is one that wears her opponent down. She’s also one that is not afraid to come to the net. She’s developing an all-around game. She’s only a sophomore.”

They did it all of last year and the duo of senior Claire Erdal and junior Ericah Folden will handle the No. 1 doubles slot. As a duo, they posted a 21-7 record last season.

“They had an outstanding season,” Salo said. “They have section individual tournament experience as well. They are coming into the season steps ahead of where they left off last year. They are really hitting well and competing well. They’re smart doubles players and their chemistry is amazing.”

Returning to the No. 2 doubles spot will be senior Lydia Omberg. Last year, Omberg teamed with Ellie Brown for a 14-2 record. Omberg recorded a 19-2 overall record.

“She has great power and her footwork has improved tremendously,” Salo said. “Her doubles knowledge is good. She reads the court, reads the angles and has really stepped up as a leader in our doubles position. It’s been fun to see that growth in her.”

Who Omberg’s playing partner is and who secures the No. 3 spot will be a battle.

Seniors Brooklyn Dietz and Lauren Kline played third doubles last season and finished 13-3. Dietz posted a 22-5 overall record and Kline finished 19-4.

“One of Brooklyn’s goals this summer was to improve her backhand topspin and her footwork,” Salo said. “She was very intentional working on that. Progress has been made. I’ve been most impressed with her serve and her serve placement. That’s going to help her this year.

“Lauren took off midsummer. I remember asking her if she noticed this incredible growth in her game and her confidence and ability to handle the net and read the ball more. She gained a lot of that this summer. She played a lot of match play this summer.”

Seniors Olivia Dehning and Lydia Olson are in the hunt for a doubles spot as are juniors Reese Glynn and Lily Knoepke

“Olivia is a varsity returner,” Salo said. “She didn’t play for a varsity point last year, but was part of our varsity team and talk about improvement. She didn’t start in our program until ninth grade and she fell in love with the game. She’s really improved her skills.

“Lydia played singles last year for us. She has great strokes. She’s really worked on her consistency and confidence. She got a lot more match play this summer and she’s seeing the benefits of that. She said she likes doubles and so I said, ‘Let’s try it.’”

Olson might play doubles or singles as might be the case for Glynn and Knoepke.

“Reese came off the summer with so much improvement in her game,” Salo said. “Se is one absolutely loves doubles. She’s very aggressive. She’s not afraid of the net and will go for anything. She’s ready to take the jump to varsity.

“Lily is a great example of a lot of grit and hard work. She improved all of her strokes.”

Sophomore twins Rebekah and Leah Soukup could also figure into the varsity mix.

Warrior girls tennis

Lisa Salo Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Head coach: Lisa Salo, 19th season (1985-92, 2013-22)

2022 finish: 8-0 in CLC, overall 21-3

Assistant coaches: Britney Fletcher, Brooke Mimmack, Tracy Hopperstad, Bruce Thompson (volunteer), Bruce Boland (volunteer), RJ Campbell (volunteer)

Managers: Matthew Moraghan and Clark Haglin

Warrior roster

Seniors: Lacy Busch, Lila Collins, Bailey Czech, Olivia Dehning, Brooklyn Dietz, Claire Erdahl, Lauren Kline, Lydia Olson, Lydia Omberg, JasminePatnoe

Juniors: Kaya Anderson, Audrey Breen, Nola Doty, Ericah Folden, Reese Glynn, Lily Knoepke, Stella Lundberg, Brooke Mulholland, Josie Rust, Sophie Schamber, Isabella Simota, Isabelle Smith

Sophomores: Callista Anderson, Madeline Angland, Isabell Bednarek, Annemarie Cady, Ava Capelle, Jessica Cole, Fern French, Ava Haskell, Kamryn Kraemer, Taylor Manecke, Savannah Mendel, Maureen Paulus, Dana Skaaland, Leah Soukup, Rebekah Soukup

Freshmen: Hailey Borg, Piper Grillo, Zoe Howard, Abigail Isaacson, Annabelle Stimac

Eighth graders: Taryn Mithun

Warrior schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 22: hosts Foley, Grand Rapids 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23: at Chisago Lakes Quad 9 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24: at Delano Quad 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29: hosts Burnsville, Moorhead, Woodbury 9 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31: vs. Sauk Rapids at St. Cloud Tech 11 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31: at St. Cloud Tech 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5: hosts Crosby-Ironton 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7: hosts Fergus Falls 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9: Moose Tournament 9 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9: Edina Tournament 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12: at Sartell 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14: at Willmar 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19: at Alexandria 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21: at St. Cloud Crush 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23: hosts Duluth East, St. Michael-Albertville, Monticello 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26: hosts Rocori 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28: hosts Bemidji 4:30 p.m.