Girls Tennis: Brainerd stays perfect in early season

CHISAGO LAKES โ€” Claire Erdahl and Ericah Folden finished 2-0, including a 6-0, 6-0 victory, to lead the Brainerd Warriors to a 5-2 win over Forest Lake and a 7-0 victory over Chisago Lakes Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Ericah Folden

Lacy Busch and Kamryn Kraemer also went 2-0 in singles play.

Brainerd, which improved to 4-0 overall, went 6-0 in doubles action as the teams of Lydia Ombeg-Brooklyn Dietz and Lauren Kline-Lydia Olson also finished 2-0.

Winning in junior varsity singles was Rebeka Soukup and in doubles Reese Glynn-Lily Knopke and Liv Dehning-Leah Soukup.

Against Forest Lake, Brooke Mulholland and Leah Soukup won singles matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd 5, Forest Lake 2

Singles

No. 1: Lucy Seari (FL) def. Lila Collins 6-0, 6-3

No. 2: Lacy Busch (Brd) def. Allie Siebenaler 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Kamryn Kraemer (Brd) def. Maefa Williams 6-1, 6-1

No. 4: Molly Johnson (FL) Jessica Cole (Brd) 6-2, 5-7, 10-6

Doubles

No. 1: Claire Erdal-Ericah Folden (Brd) def. Maren Willinga-Rylen Kessell 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Lydia Omberg-Brooklyn Dietz (Brd) def. Maija Knudson-Grace Kaufmann 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Lauren Kline-Lydia Olson (Brd) Petra Ziedler-Maja Henlin 6-3, 6-4

Brainerd 7, Chisago Lakes 0

Singles

No. 1: Busch def. Audra Behnke 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Collins def. Annalina Johnson 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Kraemer def Jaimey Jessen 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Brooke Mulholland (Brd) def. Elsa Behnke 6-4, 4-6, 7-2

Doubles

No. 1: Erdal-Folden def. Addie Carlson-Nora Devrie 6-3, 6-2

No. 2: Omberg-Dietz def. Lilly Michelson-Anna Hageman 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Kline-Olson def. Claire Beaver-Felicity Griffin 6-2, 6-1