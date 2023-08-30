Girls Tennis: Warriors collect 3 wins in home quad

BRAINERD — It was a clean sweep for the Brainerd Warriors Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Brooke Mulholland closed out her No. 4 singles match with a 7-5, 6-4 win to give the Warriors a 4-3 win over Burnsville, which was Brianerd’s third win of the day.

The Warriors opened with a 7-0 victory over Moorhead and beat Woodbury 5-2 in their second match of the day.

“We just competed so well today,” Warriors head coach Lisa Salo said. “Last night, we had an overnight at Camp Lake Hubert and it was a great time. We had a busy week last week and it’s the start of a new week, so there was a lot for our athletes to balance and we are extremely proud of how well our athletes competed. It was clean and efficient tennis.”

Senior Lila Collins played No. 1 singles for Brainerd in every match. She dispatched Moorhead's Madi Anderson 6-1, 6-0 in the morning and knocked off Woodbury’s Elise Naidl 6-0, 6-2 in the afternoon.

Collins won her first set against Burnsville’s Ashley King 6-2, but lost the next two sets.

“This day being the first long match day of this week had me pumped up,” Collins said. “Last week was really hard for a lot of us and stressful. I was feeling a little down last week, but today I was pumped up and ready to go.”

Collins has been in the varsity lineup since she was a freshman. She played a good bulk at No. 1 singles last season for the Warriors.

“Comfort comes with time and I’ve been pretty comfortable here,” Collins said. “My team helps with that. When I was a freshman, I always wanted to be on the first court and now I am, so it’s an awesome feeling.”

Lacy Busch saw a similar fate at No. 2 singles. She won her first match against Moorhead’s Elizbath Glatt 6-1, 6-3, followed it with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Woodbury’s Maddison Wallin, but lost to Burnville’s Sidney Handrahan 6-3, 6-4.

Busch is another varsity veteran for the Warriors and relies heavily on her power. She said she can tell when opponents are uncomfortable with how hard she hits the ball.

“Some of them cannot handle it at all,” Busch said. “My serves were on point today.”

Busch said lifting weights and playing softball helped her gain the power.

“I benched a lot before this year,” Busch said. “I like being a power player. It intimidates the other person and I can definitely tell when someone can’t really handle my power.”

Salo is grateful to have Collins and Busch leading the top of her singles lineup.

“We just have great leadership from Lila and Lacy,” she said. “They believe in themselves and in our younger players. We affect each other and we all believe we can better our best in each match.”

Brainerd’s doubles teams dominated Tuesday as well. The Warriors won all nine doubles matches they played.

Claire Erdal and Ericah Folden at No. 1 doubles lost just one game in their first two matches against Moorhead and Woodbury. They finished the day with a 6-4, 6-4 against Burnsville.

The No. 2 doubles team of Lydia Omberg and Brooklyn Dietz won three sets 6-0 including not dropping a game against Woodbury.

Lauren Kline and Lydia Olson at No. 3 doubles were just as dominant with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Moorhead, a 6-1, 6-0 win over Woodbury and a 6-4, 6-2 win over Burnsville.

“We know our tradition of strong doubles play is there,” Salo said. “That’s a bar that we continue to raise. It’s part of who we are. We play aggressive doubles. We play smart doubles and real gritty.”

Brainerd holds an 8-2 record headed into the start of its Central Lakes Conference schedule Thursday, Aug. 31, at St. Cloud Tech. The Warriors play Sauk Rapids and the St. Cloud Crush in the triangular Thursday.

“We respect every team in our conference and will prepare well for them in practice,” Salo said. “They will be good teams and we are ready for our conference play to begin.”

Brainerd 7, Moorhead 0

Singles

No. 1: Lila Collins (Brd) def. Madi Anderson 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Lacy Busch (Brd) def. Elizabeth Glatt 6-1, 6-3

No. 3: Kamryn Kraemer (Brd) def. Olivia Dressen 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Jessica Cole (Brd) def. Amber Anderson 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Clarie Erdal-Ericah Folden (Brd) def. Brooke Hoogland-Kenna Watson 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Lydia Omberg-Brooklyn Dietz (Brd) def. Mya Follingstad-Izzy Kelley 6-3, 6-3

No. 3: Lauren Kline-Lydia Olson (Brd) def. Ava Gilberson-Andy Anderson 6-2, 6-0

Brainerd 5, Woodbury 2

Singles

No. 1: Lila Collins (Brd) def. Elise Naidl 6-0, 6-2

No. 2: Lacy Busch (Brd) def. Maddison Wallin 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Lauren Adamson (W) def. Kamryn Kraemer 0-6, 6-4, 11-9

No. 4: Skye Song (W) def. Brooke Mulholland 2-6, 7-5, 10-8

Doubles

No. 1: Claire Erdal-Ericah Folden (Brd) def. Payten Olson-Natalie Meeder 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Lydia Omberg-Brooklyn Dietz (Brd) def. Brooke Christiansen-Sophia Klein 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Lauren Kline-Lydia Olson (Brd) def. Sarah Blachfield-Claire Krois 6-1, 6-0

Brainerd 4, Burnsville 3

Singles

No. 1: Ashley King (Burn) def. Lila Collins 2-6, 6-1, 10-2

No. 2: Sidney Handrahan (Burn) def. Lacy Busch 6-3, 6-4

No. 3: Allison Oxborough (Burn) def. Kamryn Kraemer 6-4, 6-2

No. 4: Brooke Mulholland (Brd) def. Sara Cadwell 7-5, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: Claire Erdal-Ericah Folden (Brd) def. Avery Kurmwiede-Madison Malecha 6-4, 6-4

No. 2: Lydia Omberg-Brooklyn Dietz (Brd) def. Bella Islam-Ella O’Hanlon 6-2, 6-0

No. 3: Lauren Kline-Lydia Olson (Brd) def. Izzi Vohnoutka-Miley Lamotte 6-4, 6-2

Overall: Brd 8-2. Next: Brainerd at St. Cloud Tech 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.