Girls Tennis: Warriors drop first matches of season

DELANO — Kamryn Kraemer finished 2-0 at No. 3 singles for the Brainerd Warriors as they finished 1-2 at the Delano Invite Thursday, Aug. 24.

The Warriors fell to the Orono Spartans 6-1 before rebounding against Osakis 6-1. Brainerd finished the Quadrangular with a 5-2 loss to the Delano Tigers.

“We finished a two-day stretch of very tough competition in extreme weather conditions,” Warriors head coach Lisa Salo said. “We were prepared for the heat and humidity and proud of how we competed in it. We are finding out we are a gritty team and we don't back down from a challenge.

“The teams we competed against the past two days on our road trip pushed us and that is exactly what we want early in the season. We are looking forward to some rest and will begin preparing for next week's competition.”

Claire Erdal and Ericah Folden posted a 2-0 record at No. 1 doubles for the Warriors.

On the junior varsity side, Liv Dehning and Lily Knoepke won a doubles match against Orono. Rebekah Soukup and Knoepke were doubles winners against Osakis and Lauren Kline-Rebekah Soukup and Rebekah Soukup-Leah Soukup were doubles winners against Delano.

Orono 6, Brainerd 1

Brainerd 6, Osakis 1

Delano 5, Brainerd 2

Singles

No. 1: Lacy Busch 0-3

No. 2: Claire Erdal 0-1, Lila Collins 1-1

No. 3: Kamryn Kraemer 2-0, Jessica Cole 0-1

No. 4: Brooke Mulholland 1-1, Lily Knoepke 0-1

Doubles

No. 1: Lila Collins-Ericah Folden 0-1, Erdal-Folden 2-0

No. 2: Lydia Omberg-Brooklyn Dietz 1-1, Olson-Kraemer 1-0

No. 3: Lauren Kline-Lydia Olson 1-1, Reese Glynn-Liv Dehnijng 0-1