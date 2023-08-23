Girls Tennis: Warriors open the season with 2 wins

BRAINERD — Fall sports is back with the Brainerd Warriors netting two wins in their home triangular against Foley and Grand Rapids Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The Warriors opened with a 4-3 win over Foley and concluded with a 7-0 sweep of Grand Rapids with a heat index of about 80 degrees.

“It’s always great to have your Day One,” Warriors’ head coach Lisa Salo said. “We were ready for it. The other opponent that was out there was the heat and humidity and that’s one that we can’t control. I was really happy with how our girls prepared for the heat by hydrating well, eating well and having ice towels. All those little things to play the best we can play.”

Against Foley, four of the seven matches went into a third-set tiebreaker. The Warriors grabbed three of those four, including the clincher which was the No. 3 doubles team of Lauren Kline and Lydia Olson winning 10-6.

“Foley is a strong team and we knew that,” Salo said. “They are gritty and athletic. I think we matched them in those areas and we pulled it out.”

At No. 2 doubles, Lydia Omberg and Brooklyn Dietz secured a 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 win and sophomore Jessica Cole made her varsity debut at No. 4 singles to collect a 6-3, 3-6, 10-2 victory.

“Jessica dominated that tiebreaking set after losing the second set which can be tough,” Salo said. “She came out and stayed focused and played her game and her style, which was exciting to see from a young player.”

Lacy Busch won in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 against Foley at No. 2 singles and followed it with a 6-4, 6-4 win against Grand Rapids.

“I thought our play could’ve been more consistent,” Salo said. “We had too many ups and downs throughout the course of people’s matches. But you have to have a starting point and Foley was a great team to open up against.”

The Warriors won 6-0, 6-0 in four matches in their sweep against Grand Rapids. Lila Collins, who played No. 1 singles, dropped her match against Foley 6-3, 6-2, but didn’t drop a game against Grand Rapids.

Same goes for the No. 1 doubles team of Claire Erdal and Ericah Folden, who lost against Foley in three sets 6-3, 2-6, 10-6, but blanked their Grand Rapids opponents.

Dietz teamed up with Olson against Grand Rapids at No. 3 doubles and won 6-0, 6-0.

Cole wasn’t the only player making her varsity debut as junior Brooke Mulholland had her first varsity appearance against Grand Rapids and took advantage with a 6-0, 6-0 win.

“I was nervous because I wanted to prove that I can play varsity,” Mulholland said. “I was also excited and boosted my confidence for the next few days of matches coming up.”

Salo added: “She clearly dominated her opponent. I was really pleased with Brooke. A lot of the balls she was seeing were hit a little more softly and Brooke did not resort to that. She hit through the ball. Hit her targets and hit with pace. She was efficient in her match play.”

At No. 3 singles, Kamryn Kraemer went 1-1 with a 6-2, 7-5 loss to Foley and a 6-1, 6-0 win against Grand Rapids.

The Warriors travel to play in the Chisago Lakes Quad Wednesday, Aug. 23. The team will spend the night in Delano and play in the Delano Quad Thursday, Aug. 24.

“This is exactly what we want,” Salo said. “This is the time to figure out who we are and our team is getting acclimated to one another. We need to understand everyone’s strengths and weaknesses and it’s a great time to get together.”

In junior varsity, Lily Knoepke, Kaya Anderson, Sophie Schamber, Nola Doty and Callista Anderson picked up singles wins against Foley. Ava Haskell and Taylor Manceke earned doubles wins as did Kaya Anderson and Kneopke.

Cole-Knoepke, Reese Glynn-Liv Dehning and Rebekah Soukup-Leah Soukup grabbed doubles wins against Grand Rapids.

Brainerd 4, Foley 3

Singles

No. 1: Amie Vanderweyst (F) def. Lila Collins 6-3, 6-2No. 2: Lacy Busch (Brd) def. Adelyn Rudnitski 6-2, 6-4No. 3: Arianna Greenwaldt (F) def. Kamryn Kraemer 6-2, 7-5No. 4: Jessica Cole (Brd) def. Olivia Saur 6-3, 3-6 10-2

Doubles

No. 1: Macy Zawacki-Emily Rahm (F) def. Claire Erdal-Ericah Folden 6-3, 2-6, 10-6No. 2: Lydia Omberg-Brooklyn Dietz (Brd) def. Anna Dahlstrom-Brianna Miller 6-2, 4-6, 10-2No. 3: Lauren Kline-Lydia Olson (Brd) def.Chloe Bechtold-Megan Cielinski 6-4, 4-6, 10-6

Brainerd 7, Grand Rapids 0

Singles

No. 1: Lila Collins (Brd) def. Emma Muller 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Lacy Busch (Brd) def. Charlotte Moss 6-4, 6-4

No. 3: Kamryn Kraemer (Brd) def. Rylee Thomas 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Brooke Mulholland (Brd) def. Alyssa Ohman 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Claire Erdal-Ericah Folden (Brd) def. Emma Moran-Abby Zimmer 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Lydia Ombeg-Lauren Kline (Brd) def. Izzy Isaacson-Heidi Johnson 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Brooklyn Dietz-Lydia Olson (Brd) def. Ava Staskvige-Avery Nissen 6-0, 6-0

Overall: Brd 2-0. Next: Brainerd at Chisago Lakes Quad 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.