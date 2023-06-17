Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Track and Field: Deason named MVP

The Brainerd Warriors girls' track and field team held its end-of-season banquet.

Brenna Deason
Brenna Deason
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — Brenna Deason was named the Brainerd Warriors girls’ Most Valuable Player.

The senior earned All-Central Lakes Conference, all-conference scholar-athlete, All-State, Academic All-State and broke three school records.

The Most Improved awards went to seniors Julia Rademacher and Ellie Brown, junior Scarlett Anderson, sophomore Ava Loney and freshmen Cora Clough and Natalie Smith.

Senior Emily Bastian earned the Warrior Award.

Earning all-conference this season was Bastian, Deason, Violet Goodwin, Molly Hagelie, Kate Stadum, Loney, Madi Miller, Brooke Wenz and Clough.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earning scholar all-conference were Bastian, Brown, Deason, Ella Dircks, Hannah Drietz, Goodwin, Hagelie, Semme Hiltner, Katelyn Kennedy, Ashtyn Kubista, Rademacher, Cally Robertson, Malina Schiller, Emma Sheflo, Stadum, Anna Tupy and Meghan Wirtz.

All-State honers were earned by Bastian, Deason, Hagelie, Kennedy, Stadum, Loney, Wenz, Annelise Baird and Clough.

Academic All-State athletes were Bastian, Brown, Deason, Drietz, Hagelie, Kennedy, Rademacher, Robertson, Schiller, Stadum, Loney, Miller, Wenz, Baird, Clough, Avery Duerr and Natalie Smith.

The Warriors earned Academic All-State Gold as a team.

Along with Deason’s three school records, Clough also set the new school mark in the high jump.

Brainerd head coach Ashey Rutman was named the Section 8-3A Coach of the Year.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brandon Stark
Prep
Boys’ Track and Field: Stark named Warrior MVP
June 17, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Warrior Track and Field coach Rod Reuer coaches his sprinters.
Prep
Track and Field: Warriors’ Reuer steps away in style
June 17, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Brainerd baseball vs Duluth East on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Brainerd.
Prep
Baseball: Grams steps down as Warriors coach
June 17, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CrosbyConstructionRoundabout.jpg
Local
Highway 6/210 closes at Crow Wing County Road 31 in Crosby June 19
June 17, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Customers shop in Hobby Lobby in the fabric section with artificial flowers on center aisle displays
Business
Hobby Lobby officially opens in Baxter
June 16, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
CLC-Alternative-Signature-1024.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Central Lakes College announces 2023 spring honors lists
June 16, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal