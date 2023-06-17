Girls Track and Field: Deason named MVP

BRAINERD — Brenna Deason was named the Brainerd Warriors girls’ Most Valuable Player.

The senior earned All-Central Lakes Conference, all-conference scholar-athlete, All-State, Academic All-State and broke three school records.

The Most Improved awards went to seniors Julia Rademacher and Ellie Brown, junior Scarlett Anderson, sophomore Ava Loney and freshmen Cora Clough and Natalie Smith.

Senior Emily Bastian earned the Warrior Award.

Earning all-conference this season was Bastian, Deason, Violet Goodwin, Molly Hagelie, Kate Stadum, Loney, Madi Miller, Brooke Wenz and Clough.

Earning scholar all-conference were Bastian, Brown, Deason, Ella Dircks, Hannah Drietz, Goodwin, Hagelie, Semme Hiltner, Katelyn Kennedy, Ashtyn Kubista, Rademacher, Cally Robertson, Malina Schiller, Emma Sheflo, Stadum, Anna Tupy and Meghan Wirtz.

All-State honers were earned by Bastian, Deason, Hagelie, Kennedy, Stadum, Loney, Wenz, Annelise Baird and Clough.

Academic All-State athletes were Bastian, Brown, Deason, Drietz, Hagelie, Kennedy, Rademacher, Robertson, Schiller, Stadum, Loney, Miller, Wenz, Baird, Clough, Avery Duerr and Natalie Smith.

The Warriors earned Academic All-State Gold as a team.

Along with Deason’s three school records, Clough also set the new school mark in the high jump.

Brainerd head coach Ashey Rutman was named the Section 8-3A Coach of the Year.