Girls Volleyball: A quick learning curve is in store for Warriors

BRAINERD — It’s a youth movement for the Brainerd Warriors this season.

Following a 13-15 overall record last season, the Warriors will be reloading with inexperienced talent.

The Warriors will have three captains in seniors Savannah Johnson and Greta Jager and junior Karley Dunham, but the experience drops off significantly after those three.

“We don’t have many seniors,” Warriors head coach Rick Kuehlwein said. “I have a freshman setter in Evelyn Hagen and a junior setter in Jadyn Rivers. Neither one has varsity experience so it’s going to be a year where we’re going to get better as the year goes on. It’s a year, I’m not sure how it’s going to start out.

“We had two good scrimmages. We saw teams Like Moorhead twice, Sartell twice and we saw Alexandria and we saw Rogers. It went really well until we saw Anya Schmidt from Rodgers. She’s a DI recruit already as a junior. She hit the ball and there was fear. She hit the ball so hard to the ground you couldn’t tell how fast it was going. She’s the best player in Section 8-4A and they went to state last year.”

Kuehlwein is still working on his defense and serve recieve. He has not designated a libero yet. Seniors Annie Pierce and Chloe Czech will battle for playing time with junior Emma Garding in the back row.

Emma Garding hits the ball during Brainerd volleyball practice Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“We have good offense when we are in system,” Kuehlwein said. “When we are in system we’re pretty good. It’s just that our serve receive and ball control needs a lot of work right now.

“If the kids can believe in their abilities we’ll do fine. We’re pushing our setters to start hitting the pins right away because we have some hitters on this team.”

Last season, Dunham was second on the team with 137 kills with a 1.7 kills per set average. She added 42 ace serves on 81.8% serving. 21 blocks and 78 digs.

“She’s got a gun,” Kuehlwein said. “In our section, she’s probably one of the hardest hitters behind Schmidt. She has to learn to hit the target more often. She can hit from anywhere. She’s one of our starting outside hitters.”

Kuehlwein is happy with his depth at outside hitter. Along with Dunham, juniors Ana Bjorklund and Ava Loney have caught the eye of the coach.

“A kid who has really stepped up is Ana Bjorklund,” Kuehlwein said. “She’s a junior. She had foot surgery on one foot as an eighth grader and then foot surgery on the other foot the next year. She missed her whole freshman year. She’s playing really well. In fact, I can use her as an outside, middle or a right. We’ll probably need to use her like that.”

Cora Clough jumps to hit the ball during Brainerd volleyball practice Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Bjorklund posted 37 kills, 17 blocks and eight digs last season. Loney tallied 22 kills, 17 blocks and 23 kills last year.

“Ava has been coming around really well, too, this year,” Kuehlwein said. “She’s another junior and a three-sport athlete. All three of them are coming along really well. Savannah Johnson, our senior, will be right with them, but Loney, Dunham and Bjorklund can hit from anywhere. We’ll probably be out of system a lot so that’s important.”

Johnson finished with 18 digs last season. Freshman Addison Bjorklund will give Brainerd a 6-foot presence in the middle along with Jager. Last year, Jager recorded 49 kills, 34 blocks and six kills.

“It’s nice to have a 6-foot kid up there,” Kuehlwein said. “She is very athletic and has good feet. She should probably be on the right side, but we’ll be putting her in the middle and the right side to begin with. Our middles we primarily want them to be blockers to begin with. We have blocking schemes where we want them to close on the hitter.”

Another offensive threat will be sophomore Cora Clough. The 5-foot-9 high jumper will rotate between right side and outside.

“We had Pequot Lakes at our scrimmage and they get into kid's heads,” Kuehlwein said. “We scrimmaged them, but we’re also going to play them at the end of the year. I see our kids being a whole different team from the time we scrimmaged Pequot this week to when we see them again at the end of October. I really believe that. If our ball control is down we can play with anybody.

“We certainly have a chance every time we hit the court. We have the hitters for sure.”

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.

Warrior volleyball

Rick Kuehlwein Kelly Humphrey

Head coach: Rick Kuehlwein, seventh year at Brainerd (19 years at Cretin-Derham Hall)

2022 finish: 6-6 CLC, 13-15 overall

Career record: 500-201

Captains: Savannah Johnson, Greta Jager, Karley Dunham

Assistant coaches: Carla Stall (assistant coach, Ken Solarz (junior varsity), Tana Johnson (B-squad), Dana Clough (freshman A), Kelli Foss (freshman B)

Warrior roster

Seniors: Annie Pierce (defensive specialist), Chloe Czech (defensive specialist), Savannah Johnson (right-side hitter), Greta Jager (middle hitter)

Juniors: Ana Bjorklund (right-side hitter), Karley Dunham (outside hitter), Emma Garding (defensive specialist), Ava Loney (outside hitter), Jadyn Rivers (setter)

Sophomores: Callie Skoglund (right-side hitter), Julia Phillips (outside hitter), Natalie Smith (outside hitter), Cora Clough (right-side hitter)

Freshmen: Evelyn Hagen (setter), Addison Bjorklund (middle hitter)

Warrior schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 29: hosts Alexandria 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31: at Rocori 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5: hosts St. Cloud Apollo 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7: at St. Cloud Tech 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9: at Sauk Rapids Invite 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12: hosts Sartell 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14: at Sauk Rapids 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19: at Willmar 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23: at Duluth East Invite 8 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26: hosts Fergus Falls 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28: at Alexandria 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5: at St. Cloud Apollo 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10: hosts Bemidji 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12: hosts St. Cloud Tech 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14: at Irondale Invite 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17: at Sartell 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 23: at Pequot Lakes 7 p.m.