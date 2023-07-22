Golf: Cragun’s McKinnon ahead of the game as CRMC Championship approaches

EAST GULL LAKE — Members and guests at Cragun’s Legacy Courses may not realize it but they’ve been playing on a tournament-calibur course most of the summer.

Preparation for the PGA Tour Canada’s CRMC Championship presented by Gertens began about a month ago despite the first tee shot not happening until August 31.

The speed of the greens will be the biggest change once the tour players make their only stop on United States soil, but for Matt McKinnon, director of golf maintenance at Craguns’ Legacy Courses, Ken Anderson, course superintendent of the Dutch 27, and the course maintenance staff, it’s all about creating a championship routine now to prepare them for a hectic Labor Day weekend.

“As we get closer to the tournament our consistency and routine becomes more stringent,” McKinnon said. “We had a tough spring this year so our consistency and routines have been all over the board. Since last week, we’ve been able to get back into our regular routines and regular consistency. We’re brushing greens and top-dressing greens. Basically from May 1 until the end of September, we mow greens every day unless the weather says we can’t. We cut cups every day. These are things we do every day, but then you add in the other stuff like rolling the greens.

CRMC CEO Amy Hart, left, and Matt McKinnon celebrate on the 18th green Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, after the inagural PGA Tour Canada’s CRMC Championship presented by Gertens at Cragun’s Legacy Courses. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“The last couple of weeks we only roll twice a week, Saturdays and Sundays, that’s when we get the most play. Now we’re doing more days per week. Rolling greens every day is actually a detriment to it so we have to be careful. We have to manage it and get to the point where the tournament is here and you can still get through that without killing grass. “

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year marked the first CRMC Championship and the praise for the course condition and green consistency was through the roof. Tour players were amazed at how true the greens rolled and the scores indicated that as they took advantage of the conditions. Winner Jake Knapp fired a 26-under par over the four-day event. He fired rounds of 64, 65, 61 and 64 to win by two strokes.

The top 25 players all shot 16-under or better.

“I think the scores were a little too low,” McKinnon said. “I think they can be brought back by as much as 10 strokes and create more of a challenge. I think they saw the difficulty of the golf course and how we kind of twisted everything around and used the back nine of Bobby’s and the front nine of Dutch it was difficult.

“This year, I’d like to see them play more from the tips.”

This season, McKinnon has been fertilizing the rough more and while he didn’t have to cut the rough for last year’s tournament, he expects to have to cut it once during the week of the tournament.

Action from Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, PGA Tour Canada’s CRMC Championship presented by Gertens at Cragun’s Legacy Courses. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

There is little else McKinnon can do to defend par at Cragun’s. The PGA Tour dictates the speed of the greens and the tee setup. McKinnon and his staff took a lot of pride in how well the course played and looked at the inaugural event.

“Pride last year was a huge motivator,” McKinnon said. “I believe it was a key motivator for my staff as well, but for myself, it was the tip-top echelon for me. It just puts you on another level. It was a huge motivator for me especially coming off the last two years of construction and working pretty hard. This year has been even harder with the construction we started a couple of weeks ago.

“But then you have this tournament coming and it’s in your face right now. It is motivating to have all those guys say how awesome the place was."

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with preparing the Dutch course for the CRMC, McKinnon is focused on growing in the new Lehman 18 along with reconstructing the third nine of the Dutch Legacy. Hole and course development is nothing new for McKinnon. Of his 26 years at Cragun’s, McKinnon has overlooked hole reconstruction or the development of new coaches in more than half of those years.

More recent articles by Jeremy Millsop





Despite course construction and the focus on preparing a championship-style golf course, McKinnon has still maintained Cragun’s Audubon Signature Sanctuary standing meaning the Legacy staff has gone above and beyond to maintain a healthy environment for wildlife.

One benefit to McKinnon has been Cragun’s involvement in the H-2B Temporary Non-Agricultural US Work Visa

“That was a big change that made morale around here for everyone else better,” McKinnon said. “That first year in the program we brought in eight guys who want to work six months out of the year and they don’t want a day off. They want to work at least eight hours a day and get at least 50 to 60 hours a week. That made a huge difference.

“This year we brought in 12 and that’s truly the main portion of what our set-up staff is. The set-up staff is green mowing, cup cutting and bunker maintenance. That’s the bulk of course maintenance. That’s what the people see and play on. That’s what these guys do. If we didn’t have them, we would be hurting right now.”

The Lehman Course opened in the fall of last season and will actually be hosting its Grand Opening Monday, July 24, but it is not the tournament course for the CRMC. There has been some confusion about that. Logistically speaking because of the layout of the Lehman and the distance between holes, it will not be the tournament course. The CRMC Championship festivities begin Monday, Aug. 28, with a charity cruise on Gull Lake. There will be a Monday qualifier at Grand View Lodge’s Preserve Golf Course along with practice rounds and a fishing trip for the players.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, The Brainerd Lakes Chamber will host its Business After Hours event.

Golfers putt in on the final hole Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, during the PGA Tour Canada’s CRMC Championship presented by Gertens at Cragun’s Legacy Courses. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

The Northern Pacific Center Pro-Am featuring Travis Mathew and Tour Trailer “Eleanor” will be the featured event Wednesday, Aug. 30 with tournament play beginning Thursday, Aug 31 and ending Sunday, Sept. 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entry into the event is free for everyone thanks to Northern Pacific Center. Friday is Hockey Day. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite hockey jersey, especially that of Minnesota Wild’s Matt Boldy who secured a sponsor exception to play in the event.

“As I’ve said before I can direct and lead people, but it’s the people who are out there making this place look great,” McKinnon said. “I love this place. I come to work every day pretty excited.”

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.