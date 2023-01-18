Gymnastics: Beaming to the top, Warriors hold strong beam team

BRAINERD — Warriors head coach Jessica Lofrano-Larson called the beam one the hardest events.

If it is. The Warriors haven’t shown it.

Three of the last four Section 8-2A champions on the balance beam have come from Brainerd.

Brenna Deason owns two of those with a section title in 2019 as an eighth grader with a 9.6 score and last year as a junior with a 9.4.

Josie Harguth owned a share of the section title on the beam in 2021 as a sophomore with a 9.45. Harguth was second to Deason last year with a 9.375.

“I wish I knew what made them so good, so I could recreate it,” Lofrano-Larson said. “They are fantastic and I think a lot of their success comes from reps in the gym and a lot of experience. Our beam lineup has a lot of experience and when it comes to beam, nerves are what makes or breaks a routine and how you handle those nerves. I think these girls have done so many routines that they settle in and use those nerves as an advantage.”

The success has continued into the 2022-23 season. Even with Deason not competing much on the beam this year due to an injury, Lofrano-Larson was pleased with how her team knocked off the Section 8-2A champion St. Cloud Crush in beam 35.725-35.65 last Thursday, Jan. 12.

Brainerd's Josie Harguth performs her routine on beam against Sauk Rapids on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Other beam performers for the Warriors include Lauren Castle who scored an 8.7 against Alexandria, Evi Helsene, who scored an 8.775 against Willmar as well as Ella Dircks who scored a 7.6 at the Dave Maras’ Holiday Invite.

“This group of beamers knows each other really well and they know how to motivate and play off of each other,” Lofrano-Larson said. “So it’s really cool to watch them cheer on each other. It’s fun to knock off St. Cloud on the beam. They are an amazing team and are well known for having a great beam too. Knowing we were able to get them on that event is cool and sets us up to know that we are right there when sections come.”

It continued against Sauk Rapids Friday, Jan. 13, this time with Deason competing for the first time all year on beam. The Warriors beat the Storm 34.725-31.2 on the beam.

Harguth won on the beam against Sauk Rapids with a 9.3. She scored an 8.9 against St. Cloud.

She’s made it to state on beam the last two years. She scored an 8.75 as a sophomore at state for 29th and an 8.5 last year for 36th.

“For beam, I practice it every day and work on all the routines we have to do,” Harguth said. “When I go for beam, I like to picture myself up there and not hearing anything and just focus on what I need to do. Anchoring on the beam can be tough. I just like to focus on myself and be excited for my teammates.”

Harguth said going to state to watch the best on the beam was a great experience.

Brainerd's Anaka Schroeder competes in beam against Sauk Rapids on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“I want to be like that and they are pushing me to get the best out of my routine,” Harguth said. “I think it’s awesome to shoot for that goal and the fact that I’ve done it before makes me want it even more.”

What Harguth does that Lofrano-Larson likes about her beam routine is using the nerves to her advantage.

“For one, Josie knows how to play into the nerves,” Lofrano-Larson said. “She competes really well and knows how to handle those nerves. It also comes down to the work she puts in. She probably puts in more full routines in the gym than just about any other kid. She gets her reps in and when it comes to competing she knows exactly what to do.”

Junior Anaka Schroeder has taken over as one of the Warriors’ top beamers with Deason out of the lineup most of the year.

Schroeder led with a 9.15 score on beam against St. Cloud. She followed it with an 8.9 score against Sauk Rapids. She started the season with an 8.7 against Willmar and a 7.7 against Alexandria

“Before my meets, I try to calm myself down,” Schroeder said. “Sometimes I dance before so I’m not nervous and then I try to think about my routine being clean, so trying to stick my landings and staying really tight.”

Harguth and Deason have become mentors to young beamers like Schroeder.

“Josie is really good at giving pep talks,” Schroeder said. “She is good at calming people and is a really big role model for me. She’s very confident with her beam routine and everything she does is very on point and very pretty.”

Lofrano-Larson added: “It’s been fun to watch Anaka come into her own. She’s started to feel confident in all events, but you especially see it in the beam where those nerves show up the most. She has fantastic skills.”

One of the reasons Lofrano-Larson called the beam one of the hardest events is the mental aspect.

“Any gymnast is going to tell you something different,” she said. “I think the beam is one of the hardest because it doesn’t just require that athletic ability. It requires that mental game and if you let those nerves get to you, it can really overtake the routine more than you see in any other event.”

Schroeder didn’t use the word difficult when describing the beam.

“It’s very hit or miss,” she said. “Which just makes you more nervous because there is a better chance of you failing than with the others.”

