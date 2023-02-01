6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gymnastics: Brainerd betters Bemidji by 1.65 points

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Bemidji Tuesday, Jan. 31.

By Dispatch staff report
January 31, 2023 09:54 PM
BEMIDJI — Josie Harguth scored a first-place 9.35 on beam to lead the Brainerd Warriors to a 137.675-136.025 victory over the Bemidji Lumberjacks Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Ella Dircks won the vault with an 8.95 score. Evi Helsene finished second. Helsene was also second on the beam with a 9.05.

Lauren Castle scored a 9.0 to place second on floor with Dircks in third with an 8.95.

Sophia White’s third-place 8.2 was the top bars score for Brainerd.

Anaka Schroeder collected 32.125 total points to finish second in the all-around for Brainerd.

Brainerd 137.675, Bemidji 136.025

Vault: 1-Ella Dirks (Brd) 8.95, 2-Evi Helsene (Brd) 8.8, 5-Brenna Deason (Brd) 8.55, 5-Lauren Castle (Brd) 8.55, 8-Anaka Schroeder (Brd) 8.35

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Aubrey DeWitt (Bem) 8.7, 3-Sophia White (Brd) 8.2, 5-Josie Harguth (Brd) 8.1, 6-Ava Antonen (Brd) 8.05, 7-Anaka Schroeder 8.025, 8-Sydney Jones (Brd) 7.8

Balance beam: 1-Josie Harguth 9.35, 2-Evi Helsene 9.05, 5-Brenna Deason 8.5, 8-Anaka Schroeder 7.85, 10-Lauren Castle 7.475

Floor exercise: 1-Chloe Workman (Bem) 9.3, 2-Lauren Castle 9.0, 3-Ella Dircks 8.95, 4-Josie Harguth 8.9, T5-Meghan Wirtz (Brd) 8.85, 10-Anaka Schroeder 7.9

All-around: 1-Aubrey Dewitt (Bem) 34.775, 2-Anaka Schroeder 32.125, 4-Josie Harguth 26.35, 5-Lauren Castle 25.025

Conference: Brd 3-2. Overall: Brd 3-2. Next: Brainerd at Fergus Falls 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

