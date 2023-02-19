99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Gymnastics: Deason, Harguth headed back to state

The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Section 8-2A Finals Saturday, Feb. 18.

Josie Harguth
By Dispatch staff report
February 19, 2023 04:35 PM

ST. CLOUD — Brenna Deason and Josie Harguth are headed back to state.

The Brainerd Warriors seniors qualified for state thanks to a third-place showing on vault for Deason and a second-place finish on beam for Harguth in the Section 8-2A Championship Saturday, Feb. 18.

Deason posted a 9.325 score to advance to her fifth state tournament.

Brenna Deason
Harguth earned a 9.3 on beam to place second behind section all-around champion Taylar Schaefer. This will be Harguth’s third state appearance.

Brainerd’s Anaka Schroeder finished fifth in the all-around with a 34.6 followed by Harguth’s sixth-place 34.525.

Warrior head coach Jessica Lofrano-Larson was named the Section 8-2A Coach of the Year.

Team scores: 1-St. Cloud Tech 145.7, 2-Monticello 140.625, 3-Brainerd 138.825, 4-Sartell 136.7, 5-Alexandria 134.15, 6-Bemidji 134, 7-Sauk Rapids 130.5, 8-Moorhead 123.2

Vault: 1-Taylar Schaefer (SCT) 9.9, 3-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.325, 18-Lauren Castle (Brd) 8.825, 20-Anaka Schroder (Brd) 8.75, 31-Ella Dircks (Brd) 8.375, 40-Josie Harguth (Brd) 7.95

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Schaefer 9.175, 11-Harguth 8.5, 14-Schroeder 8.325, 19-Sophia White (Br) 8.075, 22-Sydnie Jones 7.975, 38-Ava Antonsen (Brd) 6.875

Balance beam: 1-Schaefer 9.475, 2-Josie Harguth (Brd) 9.3, 6-Deason 8.825, 9-Schroeder (Brd) 8.6, 13-Evi Helsene 8.35, 23-Castle 7.95

Floor exercise: 1-Schaefer 9.625, 8-Castle 9.05, 13-Schroeder 8.925, 15-Meghan Wirtz (Brd) 8.85, 16-Harguth 8.775, 19-Dircks 8.55

All-around: 1-Schaefer 38.175, 5-Schroeder 34.6, 6-Harguth 34.525

Next: Brainerd in Class 2A State Individual Meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, St. Paul 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

