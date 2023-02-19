Gymnastics: Deason, Harguth headed back to state
The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Section 8-2A Finals Saturday, Feb. 18.
ST. CLOUD — Brenna Deason and Josie Harguth are headed back to state.
The Brainerd Warriors seniors qualified for state thanks to a third-place showing on vault for Deason and a second-place finish on beam for Harguth in the Section 8-2A Championship Saturday, Feb. 18.
Deason posted a 9.325 score to advance to her fifth state tournament.
Harguth earned a 9.3 on beam to place second behind section all-around champion Taylar Schaefer. This will be Harguth’s third state appearance.
Brainerd’s Anaka Schroeder finished fifth in the all-around with a 34.6 followed by Harguth’s sixth-place 34.525.
Warrior head coach Jessica Lofrano-Larson was named the Section 8-2A Coach of the Year.