ST. PAUL — Brainerd’s Brenna Deason scored an average of 9.425 on the vault to finish 11th at the Class 2A State Individual Gymnastics meet Saturday, Feb. 25, in St. Paul.

Deason scored a 9.425 on both attempts which put her average at 9.4375 which broke a tie with Park Center’s Maya Woods for 11th.

Josie Harguth got an 8.55 on the beam to place 33th at state.