Sports | Prep
Gymnastics: Harguth leads Warriors with all-around win

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Alexandria Thursday, Jan. 5.

By Dispatch staff report
January 05, 2023 09:33 PM
ALEXANDRIA — Josie Harguth posted a first-place 34.425 in the all-around to lead the Brainerd Warriors to a 136.925-129.9 Central Lakes Conference victory over the Alexandria Cardinals Thursday, Jan. 5.

Harguth was helped with a first-place 9.45 on beam. She was second on bars.

Anaka Schroeder placed second in the all-around with a 33.45. She was second on floor with a 9.0 and third on beam with a 7.7.

Brenna Deason won the vault with a 9.65 and Sophia White won the bars with an 8.45. Lauren Castle finished off the first-place sweep with a win on floor with her 9.3. She was also second on beam with an 8.7 as the Warriors captured the first four spots on the beam.

Brainerd 136.925, Alexandia 129.9

Vault: 1-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.65, 4-Anaka Schroeder (Brd) 8.7, 8-Ella Dircks (Brd) 8.6, 9-Lauren Castle 8.55, 10-Josie Harguth 8.45

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Sophia White (Brd) 8.45, 2-Harguth 8.325, 4-Anaka Schroeder 8.050, 8-Ava Antonsen 7.65,

Balance beam: 1-Harguth 9.45, 2-Castle 8.7, 3-Schroeder 7.7, 4-White 7.6, 8-Dircks 7.05

Floor exercise: 1-Castle 9.3, 2-Schroeder 9.0, 3-Meghan Wirtz (Brd) 8.9, 8-Tia Bruggeman (Brd) 8.3, 9-Harguth 8.2

All-around: 1-Harguth 34.425, 2-Schroeder 33.45

Conference: Brd 2-0. Overall: Brd 2-0. Next: Brainerd hosts St. Cloud Crush 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

