Gymnastics: Sabres clip Warriors by less than a point

SARTELL — Sophia White won bars, Anaka Schroeder won beam and Lauren Castle won floor for the Brainerd Warriors in a 136.85-135.95 Central Lakes Conference loss to the Sartell Sabres.

White posted an 8.6 to win the bars. Schroeder, who finished third in the all-around, won the beam with an 8.8. Josie Harguth, who was second in the all-around, placed third on beam with an 8.6.

Castle captured the floor title with a 9.1 followed by teammate Meghan Wirtz in second.

Sartell 136.85, Brainerd 135.95

Vault: 1-Lainey Stavish (Sar) 9.5, 2-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.3, 5t-Lauren Castle (Brd) 8.8, 5t-Ella Dircks 8.8, 8-Anaka Schroeder 8.1, 9-Josie Harguth 8.05

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Sophia White (Brd) 8.6, 5-Sydney Jones (Brd) 7.95, 6-Ava Antonsen (Brd) 7.9, 8-Harguth 7.65, 9-Schroeder 7.55

Balance beam: 1-Schroeder 8.8, 3-Harguth 8.6, 5-White 8.35, 6-Deason 8.35, 9-Castle 7.7

Floor exercise: 1-Castle 9.1, 2-Meghan Wirtz (Brd) 8.75, 5-Harguth 8.5, 6-Dircks 8.4

All-around: 1-Makenna Hauck (Sar) 33.0, 2-Harguth 32.8, 3-Schroeder 32.4