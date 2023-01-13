Gymnastics: St. Cloud knocks off Warriors
Brainerd hosts St. Cloud Jan. 12
BRAINERD — Anaka Schroeder finished second in the all-around with a 34.9 for the Brainerd Warriors in their 142.3-139.3 loss to St. Cloud Thursday, Jan. 12.
Brenna Deason scored a 9.55 on the vault for a second-place finish. Schroeder was second on the beam with a 9.15. Lauren Castle got a second-place finish on the floor with a score of 9.3.
Sophia White was third in the all-around with 31.8.
St. Cloud’s Taylar Schaefer won each event and finished with an all-around score of 37.625.
St. Cloud 142.3, Brainerd 139.3
Vault: 1-Taylar Schaefer (SC) 9.625, 2-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.55, 3-Lauren Castle (Brd) 9.2, 8-Anaka Schroeder (Brd) 8.8, 9-Evi Helsene (Brd) 8.65
Uneven parallel bars: 1-Schaefer 9.15, 4-Josie Harguth (Brd) 8.0, 5-White 7.95, 6-Schroeder 7.8, 9-Helsene 7.45
Balance beam: 1-Schaefer 9.4, 2-Schroeder 9.15, 4-Harguth 8.975, 6-Castle 8.7, 10-White 7.4
Floor exercise: 1-Schaefer 9.45, 2-Castle 9.3, 4-Schroeder 9.15, 5-Harguth 8.95, 7-Megan Wirtz 8.775, 9-White 8.0
All-around: 1-Schaefer 37.625, 2-Schroeder 34.9, 3-White 31.8
Conference: Brd 2-0. Overall: Brd 2-0. Next: Brainerd hosts Sauk Rapids 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
