Gymnastics: Warriors capture win on senior night

BRAINERD — Competing in back-to-back nights, the Brainerd Warriors bounced back to get a 135.225-127.750 Central Lakes Conference win over Sauk Rapids Friday, Jan. 13, after losing to St. Cloud Thursday night.

Josie Harguth won the all-around with a 34.4. The senior won the title on the floor with an 8.8 and on the beam with a 9.3.

Harguth was third on bars with a 7.95 and fifth on the vault with an 8.35.

“We just went out there and had fun,” Harguth said. “We were not really focused on the scores. We were just trying to put our best routines out there and be a close team.

“I felt like I put up my best beam routine. I kind of hit all my routines tonight for me personally. So that was exciting. I just went out there and gave it my all.”

Senior Brenna Deason won the title on the vault with a 9.45. Sauk Rapids’ Liberty Kosloski won the uneven parallel bars title with an 8.15.

The Warriors beat the Storm in all four events.

Brainerd's Ella Dircks performs her floor routine as Sauk Rapids competes on beam in the background Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“This meet was unique in a lot of ways,” Warriors head coach Jessica Lofrano-Larson said. “We have not done back-to-back meets before. So that was new for us and what made this night even more unique was we went up against the reigning section champions last night and then tonight was senior night. It was definitely a puzzle putting together lineups. Our biggest focus was really trying to put up a good lineup yesterday and then today we rested some of our all-arounders and tried to get our seniors in as much as we could.”

Harguth was the only Warrior to compete in the all-around.

“She was doing everything well,” Lofrano-Larson said. “Josie is just a level-headed competitor. I pulled her aside Wednesday and told her I wanted her in the all-around for tonight, so we did rest her on the vault yesterday. She competes really well and brings that energy to the rest of the team.”

Deason competed in three events in her last meet at Brainerd’s gym. She is still nursing a hip injury, so her routines on the beam and the bars were modified.

Deason still managed an 8.225 on the beam and a 7.85 on the bars, both top-five finishes.

“It’s a little bittersweet that she’s not able to do what we know she is capable of,” Lofrano-Larson said. “We know she is dealing with an injury, but putting together her routines was a challenge. Her bar routine was entirely piked which I don’t think I’ve ever seen before. She didn’t have a single straddle. We had to work through some things on the beam as well, but I’m glad we were able to get her on three events and she did a fantastic job.”

Senior Ella Dircks turned in two second-place finishes for the Warriors. She tied for second on the vault with an 8.95. Dircks finished second on the floor with an 8.625.

Sophia White earned second place on the bars with an 8.0.

Brainerd's next competition is the Tornado Tumble Invite Saturday, Jan. 21, at Anoka High School.

“We are going to take the weekend off to rest up,” Lofrano-Larson said. “Coming in on Monday, we are hitting that point now where we need to start putting in upgrades and getting those higher-level skills into our routines, but we do know that there are some fixes we can make in our routines.”

Harguth added: “Next week, we want to be closer as a team. We want to hit that 140 mark. We were pretty close last night with a 139.3.”

Brainerd 135.225, Sauk Rapids 127.750

Vault: 1-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.45, T2-Ella Dircks (Brd) 8.95, 3-Lauren Castle (Brd) 8.65, 5-Josie Harguth (Brd) 8.35, 7-Meghan Wirtz (Brd) 8.2

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Liberty Kosloski (SR) 8.15, 2-Sophia White (Brd) 8.0, 3-Harguth 7.95, 4-Deason 7.85, 5-Kayley Miles (Brd) 7.5, T7-Ava Antonsen (Brd) 7.0

Balance beam: 1-Harguth 9.3, 2-Anaka Schroeder (Brd) 8.9, 4-Castle 8.3, 5-Deason 8.225, 7-White 7.35

Floor exercise: 1-Harguth 8.8, 2-Dircks 8.625, 3-Wirtz 8.2, T4-Castle 8.175, 7-Miles 7.65

All-around: 1-Harguth 34.4

Conference: Brd 3-1. Overall: Brd 3-1. Next: Brainerd at Anoka 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.