99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gymnastics: Warriors grab 2nd place in Central Lakes Conference meet

Brainerd hosts the Central Lakes Conference Championships Feb. 11

Gymnast lands her vault, coaches cheer in background.
Brainerd's Anaka Schroeder completes her vault at the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
February 12, 2023 09:31 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Four Warriors were named all-conference in the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.

Brainerd needed a second place finish in the CLC Championships to finish tied for second with Sartell in the all-conference standings.

The Warriors finished 0.35 points ahead of Sartell in the Saturday’s meet to give a tie for second place in the overall conference standings.

More from Conrad
Matt Filippi
Prep
Male Area Athlete of the Week: Filippi becomes Flyers’ 4th member of 200-point club
Little Falls senior earns area athlete of the week
February 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Madelyn Strohmayer
Prep
Female Area Athlete of the Week: Aitkin’s Strohmayer hunting for a state title
Junior Aitkin earns female area athlete of the week
February 11, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
The Brainerd coach stands in the foreground as the players on the bench celebrate a 3-pointer.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Warriors cruise to 11th-straight conference win
Brainerd hosts Sauk Rapids Feb. 9
February 09, 2023 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Lucy Peterson of the Warriors skates with the puck Friday, Jan. 25, against Eden Prairie at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery
Prep
Girls Hockey: For 5 seasons, Peterson shows what it takes to be a Warrior
Lucy Peterson's first varsity goal came in the state semifinals as an eighth-grader.
February 08, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom

Brainerd finished with a score of 135.35.

“Coming into this meet we knew we were ranked third behind Sartell because we didn’t win our dual meet against them,” Warriors head coach Jessica Lofrano-Larson said. “So that was our goal coming in — beat Sartell and get up into that second place spot, so I’m excited because that’s exactly what we did.”

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Cloud dominated Saturday and finished with a score of 145.925.

Last year’s all-around state champion, Taylar Schaefer of St. Cloud, showed her prowess sweeping each event Saturday with an all-around score of 38.35

Schaefer scored a 9.8 on vault, 9.5 on bars, 9.5 on beam and a 9.55 on floor. She also was first place in the all-conference standings.

“Brainerd and Tech have always had a rivalry, but over the years the rivalry has become a lot more kind,” Lofrano-Larson said. “It’s fun watching Taylar because she’s an amazing athlete and a nice kid too.”

The top 10 gymnasts in the all-conference standings are named all-conference with gymnasts 11 and 12 earning honorable mentions. The standings are made up of an athlete's average score of their top four scores in a given event throughout the season.

Brainerd gymnast competes on floor.
1/47: Brainerd's Anaka Schroeder performs her floor routine at the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Brainerd.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
2/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
3/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
4/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
5/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
6/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
7/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
8/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
9/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
10/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
11/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
12/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
13/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
14/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
15/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
16/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
17/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
18/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
19/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
20/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
21/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
22/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
23/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
24/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
25/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
26/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
27/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
28/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
29/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
30/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
31/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
32/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
33/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
34/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
35/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
36/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
37/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
38/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
39/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
40/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
41/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
42/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
43/47: Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11.
Brainerd's Anaka Schroeder performs her floor routine at the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Brainerd.
44/47: Brainerd's Anaka Schroeder performs her floor routine at the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Brainerd.
Brainerd's Josie Harguth competes in vault at the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Brainerd.
45/47: Brainerd's Josie Harguth competes in vault at the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Brainerd.
Brainerd's Brenna Deason competes in vault at the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Brainerd.
46/47: Brainerd's Brenna Deason competes in vault at the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Brainerd.
Gymnast lands her vault, coaches cheer in background.
47/47: Brainerd's Anaka Schroeder completes her vault at the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Brainerd.

Brainerd’s Josie Harguth and Anaka Schroeder were named all-conference in the all-around. Harguth scored an average of 34.05 and Schroeder a 33.85.

Schroeder finished fifth in Saturday’s all-around competition with a 33.55 with Harguth right behind her with a 33.475.

“Anaka has been really fun to watch this season,” Lofrano-Larson said. “This season has been cool to see her step into the role of not only being an all-around, but also starting to become a leader. She’s a junior this year and so it’s fun to see her come out of her shell and really own her routines and become a leader and role model for other girls on the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Josie has done a really good job this year. She hasn’t been an all-around performer in the past, so this year we really wanted to pass her into that role. I know it was a goal of hers, so essentially it was just getting her vault up to a point to where it was confident. Her three other routines have always been good.”

Brenna Deason earned all-conference on the vault with an average score of 9.55 which was third highest. Deason scored her average 9.55 Saturday as well.

“She has a beautiful vault,” Lofrano-Larson said. “She gets big height. We always joke that if I can’t reach her and she is pulling me with her when I try to catch her on her timer it’s a good timer. So when she is able to get above my head and I can’t reach her we are in good shape. It’s a beautiful vault and she’s done a lot of work to clean it up in really tiny ways.”

The Warriors best performance Saturday came on the floor where three of their gymnasts finished in the top 10.

Brainerd's Josie Harguth competes in vault at the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Brainerd.
Brainerd's Josie Harguth competes in vault at the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Schroeder scored an 8.975 for fifth place, Lauren Castle sixth with an 8.95 and Harguth was eighth with an 8.875.

Harguth along with Castle earned all-conference honors on the floor. Castle finished fourth overall with an average score of 9.2.

“She has a gorgeous floor routine,” Lofrano-Larson said. “She’s consistent and really a really level-headed athlete especially for how young she is as a sophomore. She doesn’t let her nerves get to her and it’s fun to watch her.”

Harguth and Schroeder each got all-conference on beam. Harguth finished with an average score of 9.12 and Schroeder an 8.89.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors struggled on beam Saturday with all five gymnasts falling. Evi Helsene led the way with an 8.275.

On the bars, Sophia White recorded an 8.05 Saturday which was good enough for seventh. White also got all-conference on the bars with an 8.37. Harguth was honorable mention with an average score of 8.16.

Brainerd's Brenna Deason competes in vault at the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Brainerd.
Brainerd's Brenna Deason competes in vault at the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“We have a strong set of underclassmen and Sophia is a great example of that,” Lofrano-Larson said. “She is one of our top bar workers and she put in some upgrades today that didn’t perfectly work in, but it was exactly what we wanted to see. Now, we know what we need to do going into sections to get those perfected.”

The Warriors are back in action Saturday, Feb. 18, for the Section 8-2A meet at St. Cloud Tech High School to see who will go to state.

“Ths goal is to clean the upgrades up,” Lofrano-Larson said. “And making sure they flow into routines.”

Meet Results

1-St. Cloud 145.925, 2-Brainerd 135.35, 3-Sartell 135, 4-Alexandria 133.5, 5-Sauk Rapids 132.075, 6-Willmar 131.7, 7-Fergus Falls 130.325

Vault: 1-Taylar Schaefer (SC) 9.8, 3-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.55, T10-Anaka Schroeder (Brd) 9.0, T12-Ella Dircks (Brd) 8.85, T14-Lauren Castle 8.75,T19-Josie Harguth 8.45

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Schaefer 9.5, T7-Sophia White (Brd) 8.05, 8-Schroeder 8.0, 9-Harguth 7.95, T15-Sydney Jones (Brd), T19-Ava Antonsen (Brd) 7.2

Balance beam: 1-Schaefer 9.5, 10-Evi Helsene (Brd) 8.275, T12-Harguth 8.2, T13-Deason 8.175, 16-Lauren Castle (Brd) 7.9, 22-Schroeder 7.575

Floor exercise: 1-Schaefer 9.55, 5-Schroeder 8.975, 6-Castle 8.95, 8-Harguth 8.875, T15-Meghan Wirtz (Brd) 8.4, T18-Dircks 8.325

All-around: 1-Schaefer 38.35, 5-Schroeder 33.55, 6-Harguth 33.475

All-Conference Results

1-St. Cloud 13, T2-Brainerd 10, T2-Sartell 10, 4-Alexandria 6, 5-Sauk Rapids 5, 6-Willmar 4, 7-Fergus Falls 1

Vault: 1-Schaefer 9.84, 3-Deason 9.55

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Schaefer 9.49, 7-White 8.37, 11-Harguth 8.16

Balance beam: 1-Schaefer 9.5, 5-Harguth 9.12, 9-Schroeder 8.89

Floor exercise: 1-Schaefer 9.66, 4-Castle 9.2, 10-Harguth 8.84

All-around: 1-Schaefer 38.36, 4-Harguth 34.05, 5-Schroeder 33.85

Next: Brainerd at the Section 8-2A Tournament in St. Cloud 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSGYMNASTICS
Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
Started at the Dispatch in June of 2019.
What To Read Next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Flyers fall to Foley
Little Falls at Foley Feb. 11
February 12, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: 2 area girl wrestlers advance to state
Girls Wrestling Section 6 and 7 Individual Tournament
February 12, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: Flyers net big win to end regular season
2 area boys hockey teams hit the ice.
February 12, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Little Falls lose section game to Willmar
Little Falls at Willmar Feb. 11
February 12, 2023 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report