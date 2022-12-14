Gymnastics: Warriors hope to be beaming with pride at end of season

BRAINERD — Finally.

The first day of gymnastics practice was Nov. 14. A month later Brainerd fans will finally get to see their team compete when the Warriors host Sauk Rapids 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.

While it’s been a long time coming, there is reason to be excited as three girls return from last year’s state individual competition and a host of other athletes are back after helping the Warriors to second in the Central Lakes Conference and third in Section 8-2A.

“I actually really like our schedule because it gave us time to get strong which is a big thing for us,” second-year head coach Jessica Lofrano-Larson said. “I don’t like starting practice and then going right into hard competition landings. We’ve had the time to put in the strength work and build our bodies to handle that. Also, it gave us a little bit of a buffer knowing we have a lot of divers and two of them qualified for state.

“But now we’re jumping right into the season with three meets in less than a week. You’ll see in our lineups that we won’t have the same lineup for all three meets and we'll be resting kids and strategically moving kids around so we don’t have any injuries after those first few meets. We do also have a little bit of a break over Christmas so we can see what our routines do and don’t have and what we need to work on and make those improvements before we jump back in January.”

Brainerd Warriors Josie Harguth, left, and Meghan Wirtz work on their routines during practice Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the Brainerd High School. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

During last year’s Class 2A State individual tournament, Deason placed 27th on vault with a 9.3 and finished 38th on beam with an 8.45.

Harguth was 36th on beam with an 8.5. Meghan Wirtz scored a 46th-place 8.55 on floor.

Deason advanced to state thanks to a fourth-place finish on vault in the Section 8-2A meet where she scored a 9.625. She won the section beam title with a 9.4. She was 24th on bars with an 8.125 and placed 20th on floor with an 8.8 to finish eighth in the section all-around.

“Brenna is coming off a very good diving season, but she’s been dealing with injuries so we’ve kind of been careful with what she is working and not working on in the gym and what she’ll be competing to start out with,” Lofrano-Larson said. “She’s been focusing mostly on vault and beam and they both look amazing. We’re just going to see how she feels as the season goes on.”

Also competing in the all-around for Brainerd at sections was junior Anaka Schroeder who was 11th with 34.45 points. Schroeder added a 24th-place finish on floor, a seventh on beam, a 28th on bars and a 15th on vault.

During the Central Lakes Conference meet, Deason finished fifth and Schroeder was ninth. Schroeder was 16th on vault, 13th on bars, 30th on beam and ninth on floor.

“Time will tell if Brenna is able to come around and do the all-around or not,” Lofrano-Larson said. “We do have some other people ready to step into the all-around. Our first meet Anaka Schroeder will be our all-arounder. We also have an eighth grader in Sophia White who is working her way into the varsity all-around. I’m not sure she’ll be ready for the first meet, but she’ll definitely be competing in four events throughout the year. So we have people to pull into those spots.

“We also have Evi Helsene, who has been a consistent beam and vault in our varsity lineup and she’s been in and out of the bars lineup and she’s been working a lot on floor as well this year, too, so I would foresee her being in some all-around spots as well.”

Harguth was second on beam at sections with a 9.375. She also placed 19th on bars. She tied for seventh on beam at the conference meet and was ninth on bars.

“That was Josie’s second year at state and both years were on beam,” Lofrano-Larson said. “She was the section champion two years ago and then finished behind Brenna at last year’s sections. We had a really good beam squad and I think we’ll have another good beam squad again this year.

“I should say, Josie is also working all-around. She has that great beam routine. She’s been consistently in our bars lineup for varsity, but she’s been working a new vault and has been working floor really hard as well.”

Wirtz finished sixth on floor with a 9.275 at sections.

“She qualified on the floor last year and that was her first time qualifying for state and she’s been doing amazing things on floor already at practice,” Lofrano-Larson said. “She will definitely been in our floor lineup again this year. She’s been working on upgrades and adding a little bit more difficulty into her routine. There were some rule changes this year that she is having to incorporate into her routine. All of our floor routines have been working on some different leaps and turns and we’ve been focusing on that.

“Meghan has also been working vault so I could see her in our vault lineup this year.”

Also competing on floor at sections was sophomore Lauren Castle, who placed 10th with a 9.125. She was also 10th in the conference meet with a 9.0.

“She and Anaka did a lot of off-season training by going to another gym,” Lofrano-Larson said. “Lauren came in very strong and she’ll definitely be in our floor lineup and working on vault. She’s been working some very good beam upgrades as well. She’ll be in a few more varsity lineups.”

Helsene finished 23rd on beam with an 8.3. She placed sixth on beam in the CLC.

“She’s been focusing in the past years on vault and beam. She has a beautiful beam routine and she’s always the first up because I tell her she is very level-headed and a good person to get us started,” Lofrano-Larson said. “She opens up our beam routine really well. She has a beautiful hand-spring twisting vault that she’ll be doing again this year.

“Going into her senior year she’s really going in not wanting to regret anything. We’ve been talking about getting her back on floor because she has a beautiful floor routine. I’m excited to see her try some all-around.”

Eighth grader Sophia White placed 23rd on bars for Brainerd at last year’s section meet with an 8.175. During the conference meet she placed 14th with an 8.25.

“The biggest thing with Sophia and getting her into the all-around spot is that she is so young,” Lofrano-Larson said. “I want to be cognizant of that fact. She’s working some upgrades on beam and has a really beautiful beam routine that she is working on. Bars has always been her favorite event and her strongest event and she’s adding some upgrades there as well.

Senior Ella Dircks finished 25th on vault with an 8.85. Dircks tied for eighth in the conference meet with an 8.8.

“Ella is coming into the season strong and I think all of our divers really came in in great shape,” Lofrano-Larson said. “She is a consistent part of our vault lineup and she’s working an upgrade on her vault. She also has a beautiful beam routine. She has incredible lines and it’s just a wonderful beam routine to watch.”

Brainerd Warrior gymnasts Brenna Deason, Meghan Wirtz, Ava Antonsen, Ella Dircks, Kayley Miles, Evi Helsene, and Josie Harguth practice Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the Brainerd High School. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Warrior gymnastics

Jessica Lafrano-Larson

Head coach: Jessica Lofrano-Larson, second year

2021-22 record: 4-2 in CLC, 5-2 overall, third in Section 8-2A

Returning state participant: Brenna Deason, Meghan Wirtz, Josie Harguth

Captains: Meghan Wirtz, Brenna Deason

Assistant coaches: Megan Ostendorf, Emma Knutson, Jason Larson

Warrior roster

Seniors: Meghan Wirtz, Kayley Miles, Evi Helsene, Josie Harguth, Ella Dircks, Brenna Deason, Ava Antonsen

Juniors: Anaka Schroeder, Sydney Jones, Brook Hennies, Marin Ellingson, Tia Bruggeman

Sophomores: Lauren Castle

Freshmen: Cassidy Otto, Arianna Halbert, Tatum Christophersen

Eighth-graders: Sophia White, Payton Nations, Eva Dircks

Seventh-grader: Riley Dorschner

Warrior schedule

Thursday, Dec. 15, vs. Sauk Rapids 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17, host Holiday Invite 11 a.m.

Dec. 20, vs. Willmar 6 p.m.

Jan. 5, at Alexandria 6 p.m.

Jan. 12, vs. St. Cloud 6 p.m.

Jan. 21, at Tornado Tumble Invite at Anoka 11 a.m.

Jan. 27, at Sartell 6 p.m.

Jan. 31, at Bemidji 6 p.m.

Feb. 2, at Fergus Falls 6 p.m.

Feb. 11, hosts Central Lakes Conference Championship 1 p.m.