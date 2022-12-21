Gymnastics: Warriors open dual season with a win
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Willmar Tuesday, Dec. 20.
BRAINERD — Lauren Castle recorded a first-place all-around score of 32.275 to help the Brainerd Warriors to a 133.675-131.175 Central Lakes Conference victory over the Willmar Cardinals Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Brenna Deason won the vault with her 9.45. Ella Dircks also cracked the 9s with a third-place 9.1.
Evi Helsene placed second on beam followed by Anaka Schroeder in third.
Marin Ellingson finished second on floor followed by Tia Bruggeman in third and Castle in fourth.
Brainerd 133.675, Willmar 131.175
Vault: 1-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.45, 3-Ella Dircks (Brd) 9.1, 4-Sydney Jones (Brd) 8.85, 6-Lauren Castle (Brd) 8.725, 8-Anaka Schroeder 8.45, 10-Sophie Smith (Brd) 8.3Uneven parallel bars: 1-Lyndi Koosman (W) 7.9, 3-Sophie White (Brd) 7.8, 4-Schoreder 7.75, 5-Jones 7.6, 7-Ava Antonsen (Brd) 7.15, 9-Castle 6.65Balance beam: 1-Koosman 8.95, 2-Evi Helsene (Brd) 8.775, 3-Schroeder 8.7, 5-Castle 8.45, 8-Dircks 7.425, 10-Marin Ellingson (Brd) 7.2 Floor exercise: 1-Koosman 8.85, 2-Ellingson 8.6, 3-Tia Bruggeman (Brd) 8.55, 4-Castle 8.45, 6-Dircks 8.3, 7-Brook Hennies (Brd) 8.1All-around: 1-Castle 32.275Conference: Brd 1-0. Overall: Brd 1-0. Next: Brainerd hosts Sauk Rapids 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
