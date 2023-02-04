Gymnastics: Warriors tumble past Otters
Brainerd at Fergus Falls Feb. 3
FERGUS FALLS — Josie Harguth won the all-around title with a score of 33.9 to help the Brainerd Warriors tab a 137.85-131.95 win over the Fergus Falls Otters Friday, Feb. 3.
Brenna Deason won on the vault with a score of 9.35 and on the beam with a 9.4.
Lauren Castle won on the floor with a 9.1 and Harguth got first on the bars with an 8.35.
Anaka Schroeder recorded a 33.5 all-around score to finish in second place.
Brainerd 137.85, Fergus Falls 131.95
Vault: 1-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9.35, 2-Anaka Schroeder (Brd) 8.9, 4-Ella Dircks (Brd) 8.75, 9-Lauren Castle (Brd) 8.3, 10-Josie Harguth 8.050
Uneven parallel bars: 1-Harguth 8.35, 1-Sophia White 8.35, 3-Sydney Jones 7.8, 8-Schroeder 7.55
Balance beam: 1-Deason 9.4, 2-Harguth 8.75, 4-Castle 8.4, 6-Schroeder 8.3, 7-Evi Helsene 8.15
Floor exercise: 1-Castle (Brd) 9.1, 2-Dircks 8.8, 3-Schroeder 8.75, 4-Harguth 8.75, 7-Wirtz 8.2
All-around: 1-Harguth 33.9, 2-Schroeder 33.5
Conference: Brd 3-2. Overall: Brd 3-3. Next: Brainerd hosts Central Lakes Conference Championships 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
