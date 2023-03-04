Boys Swimming and Diving: Kuepers, 3 other Warriors advance to finals

MINNEAPOLIS — Mason Kuepers made it three out of four.

The Brainerd Warriors senior will swim in three events during Saturday’s Class 2A Finals, including in two championship heats, as he advanced in three of the four events he competed in during the Friday, March 3, swimming prelims at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Kuepers registered a fifth-place time in the 50 freestyle. He shaved .3 seconds off his seed time to move into the top five. Braden Ripkin of Spring Lake Park swam the fastest prelim time of 20.85. Kuepers’ 21.31 will give him a shot to medal in two events.

The senior also qualified for the championship heat in the 100 freestyle. He dropped .13 seconds off his seed time, but slipped in the rankings to eighth place. Evan Witte of Minnetonka swam a 45.62 for the top time.

“He looked great,” Warriors head coach John Zemke said. “Mason’s 21.3 in the 50 moved him from ninth into the top eight. Then his 100 freestyle was a 10th faster than he went at sections, but he had a really bad third turn. He was going in even with the field and came out by everyone’s knees. He’s got room to move (Saturday), but it was a solid race.

“I think there was a big relief when he made top eight in both. You could kind of see it in his shoulders. They were more relaxed and so I think (Saturday) is going to be a big day for him.”

Brainerd’s 200 medley relay shaved 1.56 seconds off its seed time to place ninth with a 1:37.71. The Warriors will compete in Saturday’s consolation finals. They missed the championship finals by one place. Roseville swam an eighth-place 1:37.47.

The foursome of Nathan Chuassee, Cayden Sumption, Mason Kuepers and Parker Tatge bettered the 10th-place team of Minnetonka by just .08 seconds.

“Mason had his fastest-ever butterfly split in the medley relay,” Zemke said. “All four of those guys had the fastest split they’d ever had. They swam a great race. They dropped a lot of time. They went from 17th place to ninth and barely missed getting that eighth spot.”

Tatge will also swim in the 500 freestyle. The senior finished 13th with a 4:50.65. He dropped 0.65 seconds off his seed time to advance to the consolation finals.

“His swam a lifetime best and held his place,” Zemke said. “He’s got another shot at that 4:48.6 school record. He’s also feeling good. We looked at a couple of splits and we think we can fix some things in the middle of his 500 -- a couple of 50s that he needs to work on. He did a great job and he’s feeling good about Saturday.”

Sumption will also swim in the 100 breaststroke as he recorded a 13th-place 1:00.67. Sumption couldn’t match his Section 8-2A time, but will compete in Saturday’s consolation finals.

Sumption also added an 18th-place finish in the 200 individual medley. He swam a 2:03.06.

Brainerd's Cayden Sumption performs the breaststroke during the 200-yard medley relay Friday, March 3, 2023, for the Class 2A State Swimming Prelims at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

“We knew the 200 IM was going to be tough for him to make,” Zemke said. “He was seeded 19th in that and you have to be top 16 to make it. He went a little bit slower and he went slower in the breaststroke, but he’s definitely got a great chance to win the consolation heat and hopefully help our medley relay hold ninth place.”

After a lineup change to the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay saw Kuepers, Nolan Thiesse, Sam McCulley and Sumption place 18th with a 1:29.72. That was .18 seconds slower than the team’s seed time. The Warriors needed to beat their own seed time to make Saturday’s finals. Blooming Jefferson finished 16th with a 1:29.44.

“We thought we needed to make a lineup change mainly because of Parker coming off that 500 right before the 200 free relay,” Zemke said. “It just made a lot of sense to make that switch.

“Mason led off with a 21.3 again and we just needed to be faster with a few of those legs. But those boys, Nolan and Sam, had a great season and we’re proud of what they were able to accomplish.”

Brainerd Warrior Parker Tatge dives into the pool Friday, March 3, 2023, for the 500-yard freestyle during the Class 2A State Swimming Prelims at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro

The four swimmers who qualified for Saturday’s finals will join Warrior diver Wyatt Gabrielson, who is currently in 12th place.

“We’re going to start off the day with “Top Gun: Maverick” and get all psyched up. We just had our team meeting and talked about having a great opportunity. Today was a great day and (Saturday) can be even better. These guys are a great group of boys to be around and tomorrow should be a lot of fun.”

Swimming prelims

200 medley relay: 1-Eden Prairie 1:33.21, 8-Roseville 1:37.47, 9-Brainerd (Nathan Chaussee, Cayden Sumption, Mason Kuepers, Parker Tatge) 1:37.71

200 individual medley: 1-Jiarul Xue (Edina) 1:50.33, 8-Matt Baumberger (Cretin-Derham Hall) 1:55.78, 16-Sam Clark (Spring Lake Park) 1:56.79, 18-Sumption 2:03.06

50 freestyle: 1-Braden Ripkin (Spring Lake Park) 20.85, 5-Kuepers 21.31

100 freestyle: 1-Evan Witte (Minnetonka) 45.62, 8-Kuepers 46.84

500 freestyle: 1-Xue 4:36.07, 8-Logan Cyr (Maple Grove) 4:45.81, 13-Parker Tatge (Brd) 4:50.65

200 freestyle relay: 1-Edina 1:24.86, 8-Lakeville North 1:27.37, 16-Bloomington Jefferson 1:29.44, 18-Brainerd (Kuepers, Nolan Thiesse, Sam McCulley, Sumption) 1:29.9

100 breaststroke: 1-Max Scheuer (Centennial) 55.62, 8-Aiden Carlson (Moorhead) 57.87, 13-Sumption 1:00.67

Next: Brainerd in Class 2A Finals at University of Minnesota Aquatic Center 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.

