High School Football: Pirates open season in style

VERNDALE — And the wins just keep coming.

Verndale Pirates head coach Mike Mahlen entered the 2023 high school football season as Minnesota’s all-time wins leader with 426 career wins. He added another in his 55th season of coaching as the Pirates knocked off the Sebeka Trojans 40-6 In a zero-week contest Friday, Aug. 25.

Mahlen’s career record is now 427 wins to 128 losses and three ties for a 0.768 winning percentage. His closest competitor in the wins column is Becker’s Dwight Lundeen who owns 390 career wins. Lundeen, who is the Bulldogs' only head coach in school history, will begin his 54th season 7 p.m. Aug. 31, at Hill-Murray.

Former Brainerd Warriors head coach Ron Stolski is third on the career wins list with 389.

Verndale's Shawn Schmitz runs into the end zone for a two-point conversion against Sebeka on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Verndale. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Verndale quarterback Shawn Schmitz hit senior wideout Jaden Schulke for the Pirates' first three scores. The first coming on a fourth and 18 play at Sebeka’s 26. The Pirates used a little trickery with a screen pass, which Schulke turned into a touchdown.

“Coach just gave us the screen because they were loading the weakside,” Schmitz said. “I threw the screen and it worked out.”

On Verndale’s second possession, the Schmitz-Schulke connection took a more conventional route as Schmitz aired it out and let Schulke run under it for a 34-yard touchdown pass.

“I thought our offense was really good, but what I really liked was we made every extra point,” Mahlen said. “I’m not sure if we’ve ever done that before so that was good. We just have to get off the ball better offensively and defensively, especially defensively. We weren’t getting off the ball really great and they were. I thought they did a great job of getting off the ball. They played pretty physical.

“We have to talk better, too. We’re a better tackling team than this. Part of that is because of their ball handling. They did a good job of facking where they were handing the ball off.”

Two plays later, after Evan Jares recorded a strip sack and then recovered the fumble, Schmitz hit Schulke again for a 30-yard touchdown and the Pirates went into the half with a 24-0 lead.

Verndale's Evan Jares sacks the Sebeka quarterback Max Lake and recovers the fumble Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Verndale. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“Seven-on-seven this year, Jaden was our main wide receiver,” Schmitz said. “I threw it to him almost every play. This year, during the football season, he’s the guy. He’s wide receiver one, I guess.

“We’re a run-first team so when we pass those three or four times a game they work pretty good.”

The Pirates ran just 15 offensive plays in the first half, but scored on every one of their possessions. Verndale amassed 163 yards on those 15 plays. The Schmitz-Schulke connection hit four times for 91 yards. Schmitz finished 4-of-6 passing with all his yards going to Schulke.

Sebeka rattled off 26 plays for 79 yards in the first half, but weren’t able to celebrate until the start of the second half when they recovered an onside kick. Thirteen plays and 46 yards later, Sebeka fans were finally cheering as the Trojans cut the lead to 24-6.

Six plays later, however, it was Verndale’s offense doing what they’d done the entire game — scoring. This time Schulke did it on the ground with a 19-yard touchdown run. Schulke rushed for 109 yards total as Verndale finished with 283 yards of offense.

The game’s final score came on a Jares 27-yard run.

“The zero-week thing seemed to be fine,” Mahlen said. “The kids just said if we have to do so we’ll do it. We didn’t have a scrimmage this year and I’m not sure that’s all bad. That’s part of our tackling problem. We haven’t been tackling anybody except bags. Our ninth-graders are so new that we can’t tackle them or we’d kill them. That’s one thing a scrimmage would have helped us.”

Sebeka 0 0 6 0 -- 6

Verndale 8 16 8 8 -- 40

First quarter

V-Jaden Schulke 26 pass from Shawn Schmitz (Schmitz run) 2:46

Second quarter

V-Schulke 34 pass from Schmitz (Schulke run) 2:42

V-Schulke 30 pass from Schmitz (Schulke run) 1:23

Third quarter

S-Max Lake 1 run (run failed) 3:34

V-Schulke 19 run (Schmitz run) 1:02

Fourth quarter

V-Evan Jares 27 run (Holister Heinz run) 10:35

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: V 26-192, S 44-102

Pass comp-att-int-yds: V 4-6-0-91, S 2-3-0-21

Total offense: V 32-283, S 47-123

Individual leaders

Rushing: V-Jaden Schulke 8-109, Kole Dampha 5-3, Shawn Schmitz 2-5, Evan Jares 3-48, Hollister Heinz 4-28, Korbin Sarazin 1-3, Tanner Schulke 1-13, Otto Lehmann 2-(-17)

Passing: V-Schmitz 4-6-91

Receiving: V-Jaden Schulke 4-91

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.

Verndale 40, Sebeka 6

Key: Jaden Schulke caught four passes for 91 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 109 yards and another score

Overall: V 1-0; S 0-1

Next: Verndale at Ogilvie 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.