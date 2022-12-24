Ho ho ho: Just the facts

When I started writing a Christmas column years ago it began as a sarcastic piece poking fun at pro and college athletes and coaches with probably a few lame jokes sprinkled in.

That tone continued until an emailer ripped me a new one for what he considered amateurish, small-town journalism. So since then I’ve pretty much abandoned any attempt at humor and go with, as fictional Los Angeles Police detective Joe Friday used to say in “Dragnet,” “Just the facts Ma’am.”

It’s a fact that in the last 12 months my wife, Judy, and I have taken to the skies for a few Gopher football trips put on by Creative Charter in Stillwater.

Our most recent trip was to watch Minnesota play Penn State in the annual White Out game at State College, Penn., where literally every Nittany Lions fan wears white. The atmosphere is electric and it’s an event on many sports fans’ bucket list. It’s a spectacle to see almost 110,000 fans clad in white waving white towels and cheering from one end of the stadium to the other.

Seating was possibly the most disappointing aspect of the game. Other than a few areas, Beaver Stadium features almost exclusively bleacher seating (no backrests) with an estimated 13 inches wide per seat. My knees were knocking into the backs of people in front of me and I was kneed in the back by people behind me. It was somewhat of an uncomfortable 3-plus hours but that was nullified by the atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

With seemingly every one of the 100,000 fans tailgating, it was a spectacle much greater than Met Stadium in Bloomington used to be for Vikings games. Every parking lot was jammed with grills, beverages, board games and more.

Before and during the game, Penn State fans chant their famous “We are Penn State (3 times). Thank you. You’re welcome.” The chant dates back to 1946 when Penn State refused to play the then-segregated University of Miami. When Penn State was told it must leave its black players at home, the team voted unanimously to cancel the trip.

In 1947, the question rose again, and a Nittany Lions player said, "We are Penn State," so the team went on to play Southern Methodist in a Cotton Bowl game that became symbolic of desegregation in athletics.

I’m always concerned about how a home team’s fans treat out-of-towners dressed in opposing colors. But Penn State fans were among the most hospitable we’ve ever encountered. Some even stopped us to ask if we were being treated properly. Not once did we feel disrespected or intimidated.

Included in the trip was an inspiring stay in historic Gettysburg to visit the Gettysburg National Battlefield, site of a turning point in the Civil War. Among the many markers in the Gettysburg National Military Park is a memorial where Pres. Abraham Lincoln delivered his Gettysburg Address in 1863. In addition, the town of Gettysburg is packed with other historic locations including where Lincoln stayed the night before his speech and where he got off the train.

Late December 2021 included a trip to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix where Minnesota beat West Virginia at Chase Field, home of baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Not sure why the game was played in a domed baseball stadium when State Farm Stadium in Glendale, 18 miles away, is home to the NFL’s Phoenix Cardinals.

Sod was brought into Chase Field to create a football field. Grass would have been fine had jumpers not parachuted through the retractable roof as it began to rain and made players’ footing slippery all night long. Thankfully the roof closed when all of the parachutists had safely landed.

The Kimpton Hotel Palomar, a few blocks from Chase Field, is probably the nicest hotel at which we’ve ever stayed. One of its floors featured an open-air section that provided a stunning view of the activity in downtown Phoenix and at the Footprint Center across the street, home of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

ADVERTISEMENT

In between football trips was a month spent in Sun City West, Ariz., which is surrounded by spring training ballparks. Unfortunately, there was a lockout so spring training games didn’t start until we were long gone. There were college baseball games played during that time which oftentimes are just as enjoyable or better than MLB games.

Otherwise, I finished my fourth season as assistant coach of the Brainerd Warriors junior varsity baseball team. Although I’m a coaching novice, in my estimation, the most rewarding part of coaching is not wins and losses. It’s the relationships you build with players during the season and beyond. Now I know why people want to coach.

After taking a year off in 2019, my first year of retirement, I’ve returned to the sideline as statistician for the Warriors football team. In my 40-plus years of covering football as a sports writer, I used pens and paper to keep stats. Now we use a digital program that tallies everything automatically at halftime and when the game ends.

I‘m still not used to walking off the field after games without having to interview coaches and players. I’m also not used to having to tally stats by hand for several minutes following the game.

Brainerd finished its second year in Class 6A football with a 5-4 record. The Warriors have no business being assigned to 6A. The discrepancy in enrollment is staggering. Brainerd was the only outstate team in 6A. Metro schools, not outstate schools, should play 6A football.

On a sad note, my dad died in June. Some of you may remember him as a business/accounting instructor at what was then Brainerd Area Vocational Technical Institute. He had suffered from Alzheimer's the last few years but fortunately was able to remain at home until the end with my mom. I now know what it means when people say no matter how old you are it’s never easy to lose a parent.

Here’s wishing you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

