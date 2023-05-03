Hockey: Pohlkamp named to All-USHL First Team

Former Brainerd Warrior Eric Pohlkamp was named to the All-United State Hockey League First Team which was announced Monday, May 1.

Pohlkamp finished the 2022-23 season with 16 goals and 35 assists for 51 points in 59 games for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

His point total tied for the lead league for defensemen. He ranked second in goals and tied for third in assists.

Pohlkamp led the USHL in power-play goals, assists and points. He also recorded more shots on goal than any other defenseman in the league with 179.

