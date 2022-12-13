Introducing the Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad and Hop

After being dubbed “comedy gold” on Twitter thanks to our pregame Brainerd football videos, Warrior Hall of Famer Wade Haapajoki and myself will be starting a weekly podcast called Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad and Hop.

The idea of the podcast is to update the listening and reading audience on what happened in the sports landscape in the lakes area that week.

The hope is for the podcast to be 10 to 15 minutes long. Hopefully, we can wrangle some of the local coaches into the podcast studio with us to talk about their respective teams.

Haapajoki brings a wealth of knowledge of Brainerd athletics. A graduate of Brainerd in 1995, Haapajoki was a three-sport athlete for the Warriors in football, basketball and baseball.

He claims to have been the Warrior Athlete of the Year in 1995 as well as being all-state in both baseball and football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haapajoki currently is a lead special education teacher at the Lincoln Education Center. This fall, he was the special team coordinator for the Warrior football team as well as the head junior varsity football.

Previously, Haapajoki has served as a coach for both boys’ and girls’ basketball as well as baseball and golf for Brainerd.

Wade Haapajoki Kelly Humphrey

If you know Hop, you know he is a big Brainerd homer, so we will see if we ever can talk about the other 11 area schools the Dispatch covers like Pequot Lakes or Crosby-Ironton.

Since I have only worked in the lakes area for three and a half years, Hopper might be giving me history lessons every now and again. He’s the expert.

Listen and keep tally of how many times Wade reminds me that “I’m not from around here” or “you haven’t been up here very long” or my personal favorite insult he gives me “you metro people.”

This experiment could last 50 episodes or two. The first podcast is expected to drop into the Dispatch Minute Feed wherever you get podcasts Tuesday, Dec. 13, and hopefully most Tuesdays after that.

Conrad Engstrom.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

