Legion Baseball: Brainerd doubles up Sauk Rapids

BRAINERD — Jonathan Benson finished 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs as Brainerd Legion defeated Sauk Rapids 10-5 Monday, June 12, at Adamson Field.

Benson’s home run was part of a five-run fifth inning for Brainerd.

Mitch Brau went 2-2 with two RBIs, two runs and two walks. Brody Lund recorded two hits and two RBIs. Eli Owen tallied two hits and scored twice for Brainred and Cayden Brown got two hits as well.

Sawyer Hennessey recorded the win and struck out three in the 5.2 innings pitched.

Sauk Rapids 5 6 2

Brainerd 10 13 2