Legion Baseball: Brainerd splits with White Bear Lake

BRAINERD — Brody Lund recorded the game-winning hit for Brainerd Legion in the first game of a doubleheader against White Bear Lake Saturday, July 8, at Adamson Field.

Lund ripped a double down the right field line to score Sawyer Hennessey and Brannon Amundson for a 3-2 win.

Brainerd lost the second game of the doubleheader 11-8.

In Game One, White Bear Lake scored one run in the top of the seventh inning to grab a 2-1 lead.

Hennessey led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk, followed by a single by Atreyu Marcelo. Amundson then reached on a bunt single, but Marcelo was tagged out as he overran second base.

Mitchell Brau flew out to short center field before Lund ripped the two-run double with two outs.

Brainerd's Eli Owen pitches against White Bear Lake on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“I was just trying to put the ball in play and hopefully tie the game or win it for us,” Lund said. “We were trying to get runners on and win the game the best we could.”

Lund scored the opening run for Brainerd in the bottom of the first inning. He drew a one-out walk and stole second. With two outs, Adam Jensen scored Lund on a single to give Brainerd a 1-0 lead.

Eli Owen started Game One for Brainerd and pitched six innings and allowed one run on four hits with six strikeouts.

Amundson got the win and allowed one run in the seventh, but worked out of a bases-loaded jam. Amundson also ripped a double in the fifth inning of Game One.

Amundson got the start in Game Two and couldn’t get out of the first inning as he allowed five runs and recorded one out.

Brainerd bounced back in the bottom of the first and scored seven runs. The first seven Brainerd batters reached.

Jensen recorded an RBI-single, Owen followed with a two-run double and an Amundson RBI-single made it 5-4.

Ethan Carlson tied the game with a sacrifice fly, which was also the first out of the inning. Hennessey scored on a wild pitch and Brau drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to give Brainerd a 7-5 lead after the first inning.

Brau relieved Amundson on the mound in the first inning and pitched 7.1 innings and allowed six runs with eight strikeouts.

Brainerd's Mitchell Brau fields the ball against White Bear Lake on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

White Bear Lake tied the in the fifth inning with two runs. Brainerd bounced back in the bottom of the sixth with one run to take the lead back.

Hennessey drew a two-out walk and was brought home by Asher Borle who ripped a double into the right-center field gap.

White Bear Lake got the run back in the top of the seventh to make it 8-8 and the game went into extra innings after Brainerd hit into an inning ending double play with runners on first and second in the bottom of the seventh.

White Bear Lake posted three runs in the top of the eighth and Brainerd went down in order in the bottom half of the inning to split the doubleheader.

“Legion we don’t have practice, it's just games, so we don’t have a lot of preparation for games, but we’ve done good so far,” Lund said.

Game One

White Bear Lake 2 5 0

Brainerd 3 7 1

WP: Brannon Amundson. 2B: Brd-Brannon Amundson, Brody Lund.

Game Two

White Bear Lake 11 10 4

Brainerd 8 11 4

LP: Mitch Brau. 2B: Brd-Eli Owen, Asher Borle.

Brainerd splits with Perham

BRAINERD — Brainerd Legion split a doubleheader with Perham Monday, July 10, at Adamson Field.

Sawyer Hennessey earned the win in Game One for Brainerd and pitched five innings with four strikeouts in an 8-6 victory.

Brainerd scored seven runs in the second inning to grab an 8-5 lead. Brainerd sent 13 players to the plate in the second inning highlighted by a Hennessey two-run double and RBI-singles by Brody Lund and Mitchell Brau.

Lund finished Game One with three hits while Adam Jensen recorded the save and ripped a double.

In Game Two, Perham scored eight runs in the top of the fifth to grab a 9-0 lead which paced them to a 14-7 victory.

Cayden Brown got tagged with the loss and struck out two in 4.1 innings. Eric Eidenshink ripped the only extra-base hit for Brainerd with a double in the fifth inning.

Brainerd scored four runs in the fifth inning highlighted by a two-run single by Jon Benson, who finished with three RBIs.

Game One

Perham 6 10 1

Brainerd 8 15 1

WP: Sawyer Hennessey. SV: Adam Jensen. 2B: Brd-Sawyer Hennessey, Adam Jensen.

Game Two

Perham 14 14 3

Brainerd 7 5 0

LP: Cayden Brown. 2B: Brd-Eric Eidenshink.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.