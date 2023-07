Legion Baseball: Pierz falls to Chutes

ST. CLOUD โ€” Chase Becker finished 2-3 and the Pierz Legion pounded out six hits, but could only get one run across as it fell 4-1 to the St. Cloud Chutes Tuesday, July 18.

J Stuckmayer drove in K Winscher for the lone run. Woitalla and Solinger added Pierzโ€™s other two hits.

Max Barclay suffered the loss. He allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk. He struck out five.

Pierz 1 6 1

St. Cloud 4 9 2