Legion Baseball: Pierz falls to Chutes

ST. CLOUD — Chase Becker finished 2-3 and the Pierz Legion pounded out six hits, but could only get one run across as it fell 4-1 to the St. Cloud Chutes Tuesday, July 18.

J Stuckmayer drove in K Winscher for the lone run. Woitalla and Solinger added Pierz’s other two hits.

Max Barclay suffered the loss. He allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk. He struck out five.

Pierz 1 6 1

St. Cloud 4 9 2