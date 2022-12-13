Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Introducing Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop

Subscribe and listen to the Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop on the Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast feed at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Dispatch Sports Wrap podcast logo
The "Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on local athletics and more in a podcast produced weekly on Tuesdays.
By Dispatch staff report
December 13, 2022 02:15 PM
Here is your Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

