Sports | Prep
News reporting
Listen: Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - Interview with Charlie Schoeck

Subscribe and listen to the Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop on the Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast feed at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Charlie Schoeck
By Dispatch staff report
December 27, 2022 03:15 PM
Here is your Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, featuring an interview with Brainerd's boys basketball head coach Charlie Schoeck.

