Listen: Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - Interview with Charlie Schoeck
Here is your Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, featuring an interview with Brainerd's boys basketball head coach Charlie Schoeck.
Johnny Pecarich and the Brainerd Warriors boys basketball team have started the season 5-0.
Little Falls senior earns area athlete of the week
Crosby-Ironton freshman earns area athlete of the week
A new character comes to the lakes area sports department. The Grinch!!