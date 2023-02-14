99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - Interview with Cindy Clough

Subscribe and listen to the Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop sponsored by Shannon's Auto Body on the Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast feed at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dance Team photos
Cindy Clough
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
February 14, 2023 03:57 PM
Today is Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, today's episode features an interview with Brainerd dance head coach Cindy Clough as they enter the state tournament this weekend.

dispatch-sports-wrap-podcast-1920x1080-sponsor-SHANNON.jpg
