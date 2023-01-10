99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - Interview with John Zemke

Subscribe and listen to the Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop sponsored by Shannon's Auto Body on the Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast feed at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

John Zemke
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
January 10, 2023 02:27 PM
Here is your Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2022 featuring an interview with boys' swimming and diving head coach John Zemke.

dispatch-sports-wrap-podcast-1920x1080-sponsor-SHANNON.jpg
Related Topics: ALL-ACCESSPODCASTS
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Kade Stengrim
Prep
Athletics: 2 Warriors named CLC Performers
Two Brainerd Warriors honored by conference.
January 10, 2023 05:57 AM
Gavin Hoelzel
Prep
Alpine Skiing: Hoelzel wins again for 1st-place Warriors
The Brainerd Warriors competed at the Detroit Lakes Invite Monday, Jan. 9.
January 09, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Tigers handle Panthers
Two boys basketball teams were in action Monday, Jan. 9.
January 09, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Northern Lakes Hockey logo.JPG
Prep
Area Girls Hockey: Lightning fall in OT
The Northern Lakes Lightning traveled to face North Shore Monday, Jan. 9.
January 09, 2023 09:54 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report