Little Falls Baseball at State 2023 klick! Gallery

1 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (3).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

2 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (1).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

3 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (2).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

4 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (4).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

5 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (5).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

6 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (6).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

7 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (7).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

8 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (8).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

9 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (9).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

10 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (10).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

11 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (11).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

12 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (12).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

13 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (13).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

14 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (14).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

15 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (15).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

16 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (16).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

17 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (17).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

18 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (18).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

19 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (19).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

20 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (20).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

21 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (21).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

22 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (22).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

23 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (23).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

24 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (24).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

25 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (25).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

26 of 27: Little Falls Baseball State 2023 (26).JPG Little Falls baseball in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!