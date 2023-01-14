Male Area Athlete of the Week: Davis showing patience as a senior for WDC

It was Connor Davis’ turn to join the parade of offense on Wadena-Deer Creek’s first line last week.

The senior scored two goals in a 7-3 loss to Detroit Lakes and tallied an assist in a 6-5 win over Lake of the Woods last week.

“Me and my linemates share the puck pretty well,” Davis said. “In both games, I thought we could’ve played better, so it could have been a better week. But I thought it wasn't the worst.”

WDC head coach Scott Woods said Davis has very good feet and is very skilled.

“When you put that skillset together with good foot speed you are going to do some damage,” he said. “When he gets opportunities around the net, he is going to finish too.”

For the season, he’s recorded the third most points on the team with 20, which includes 11 goals and nine assists.

Davis’s linemates Cole Woods and Aron Sutherland are Nos. 1 and 2 on the team.

“They are all interchangeable,” Woods said. “From game-to-game one could have a hat trick and the other could have three assists. Honestly, one of them might only have one point, but they factor into it way more than it shows. All three of them are capable of doing some damage any game they are out there.”

Davis added: “We’ve always been playing together since squirts and pee wees. I haven’t played with Aron as much as I have with Cole, but he’s fit our chemistry. It’s so easy to play with them because we just know where each other are. In any game, we know we are going to put up two to three goals. We have a lot of confidence.”

The Lake of the Woods game ended a streak of four straight games in which Davis tallied two or more points.

He scored two goals with an assist in a 7-5 win over Bagley/Fosston Dec. 12. He followed it with two assists and a goal in a 5-2 win against Park Rapids Dec. 20. He notched three assists and added a goal in the Wolverines’ 5-4 win over Little Falls Dec. 29.

Davis started the season with a goal in WDC’s 6-0 win over Morris/Benson. He then notched two points in a loss to Providence Dec. 3 before scoring a hat trick in a 7-0 win over Prairie Centre Dec. 6.

“It’s a fun thing to score as much as we do, but it can get us into some scary situations,” Davis said. “When we have an offense like that, we don’t think about defense, so we can have some barn burners.”

Last season, Davis finished second on the team in points with 41 — 21 goals and 20 assists. He scored a hat trick in four games last season.

“He’s just matured over the years,” Woods said. “These guys are a competitive group and he’s always been a pretty skilled player but just the patience. I’ve said that about a lot of our seniors. I think patience is the biggest thing. Not forcing plays and making good decisions with it. This line produced a lot last year, but they are just more consistent.”

Davis echoed his coach with patience.

“As a freshman, I didn’t have enough patience,” he said. “I didn’t know what to do with the puck. I was just out there kind of skating. Now, I have a better hockey IQ and everything flows a lot easier.”

As a sophomore, Davis played in 18 games and recorded eight points. As a freshman, he scored 10 goals and dished five assists in 26 games.

“He’s a great kid, very coachable,” Woods said. “I’ve had this group since they were freshmen and even younger I coached them at youth levels. Connor has always been coachable and loves the rink. He’s always been a rink rat and that’s partly what makes this team good. We have a lot of guys who put in the extra time and he’s one where he lives for the sport and wants to be there all the time which makes my job easier.”

As a team, the Wolverines have averaged 5.5 goals through 11 games.

“It’s fun,” Woods said. “I’ve had many years where I’ve just had to adapt because you can’t just stick with your game plan all the time. We’ve had years where we focus on playing well defensively but having a high-powered offense takes some of the pressure off. It’s certainly nice.”

Other notable performances:

