Male Area Athlete of the Week: Fitzpatrick continues dominance for Rangers

John Paul Fitzpatrick wants the state title.

The homeschooled senior wrestles for Crosby-Ironton and has amassed 207 wins and 107 pins in his career as of Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Last week, Fitzpatrick won the 152-pound title in the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie Tournament at Parkers Prairie High School.

“That was my first week going down a weight,” Fitzpatrick said. “Being at that weight helped me because I felt stronger and faster.”

Crosby-Ironton head coach Brian Wood said so far Fitzpatrick has wrestled well for his senior season.

“He’s been really focused and we tried to let his nerves go,” Wood said. “Instead of having to win, he is just enjoying the process while still getting the win. He’s not putting the pressure on himself to be perfect and it’s making him looser and almost better.

“We’ve been working on trying to keep practices light and more focused on the technique side of things. He’s always had great technique but we are working on new skills with him.”

Fitzpatrick reached the 100-pin milestone in the semifinals of the Gary Baker Invitational at Ogilvie High School Jan. 7. He pinned Glencoe-Lester Prairie’s Dawson Varpness in 1:00 to get his 100th fall.

“It was pretty cool,” Fitzpatrick said. “My whole family got to come and watch me get my 100th pin. It took a lot of work, but it was definitely worth it. All my great coaches and teammates helped me get there.”

Currently, Fitzpatrick is the No. 4 ranked wrestler in Class 1A at 152 and the top-ranked wrestler in Section 7-1A.

Last season, Fitzpatrick reached the state tournament at 145. He won his opening round match in an 8-4 decision before falling in the quarterfinals and his first match in wrestlebacks.

“I’ve been to state a couple of times,” Fitzpatrick said. “I know I can compete to the best of my ability and that’s all I can do. I’ve been trying to perfect the little things like how to set up my moves.”

As a sophomore in 2021, Fitzpatrick was runner-up at the state tournament at 138. He fell to Kade Simmons in the finals in a 2-1 decision.

He made the state tournament as a freshman in 2020 and finished third at 126 when he knocked off Brady Holien of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City by fall in 2:44.

“He is so easy to coach,” Wood said. “He is very coachable and he does whatever you ask him and in the practice room, he is always the first to finish sprints or running stairs or whatever workout we are having. He never argues and listens to everything that can make him better.”

Fitzpatrick is a three-sport athlete. He wrestles and competes on C-I’s track and field team where he helped the 4x200 relay team to state. He plays soccer for the Lake Region Christian School Hornets team.

As a leader, Wood challenged him to make sure the younger wrestlers know how C-I does things after he graduates.

“I’m making him take care of the seventh graders, who came out through elementary school,” Wood said. “I told him ‘when you graduate, I don’t want any problems. These kids should know what I expect out of them.’ He’s been doing really well with the younger kids and being that older brother.”

Wood acknowledged that a state title would be a fitting send-off for Fitzpatrick.

“If you win state you get your name painted on the wall and that’s permanent,” Wood said. “I know he’s really had that goal in mind, but we are letting the cards fall where they may and not putting too much pressure on him.”

“That’s the dream,” Fitzpatrick said of winning a state title. “It would be pretty cool. I’m going to continue to try and work hard to get that.”

