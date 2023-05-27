Male Area Athlete of the Week: Knapp does it all for PRB

There is not a season where Corbin Knapp isn’t dominating.

In the fall, the Pine River-Backus senior finished as the best offensive lineman in the Northwest South District. As a junior, he was awarded as the district’s best defensive lineman.

In the winter, Knapp reached the state wrestling tournament three times, which culminated in helping the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew reach state as a team his senior season.

This spring, it’s been more of the same for Knapp. He is one of PRB’s top hitters with a .380 average, .520 slugging percentage, 19 hits and 16 runs. He also filled in on the mound as a relief pitcher and owns a 3.25 ERA with 19 strikeouts.

“I just try and improve every day,” Knapp said of his success. “I just keep constantly trying to get better.”

Last week, Knapp helped the Tigers pick up five wins with victories over Red Lake, Nevis, Laporte, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Cass Lake-Bena.

“He ends up being a guy where you can place him anywhere,” PR-B head coach Mike Dinnel said. “He pitches for us. He is traditionally our third baseman, but he bounces to shortstop. He bats usually somewhere in the middle of our lineup. We rely on him to do a lot of big things in a lot of pressure spots.”

It started Monday, May 15, when Knapp went 2-for-2 with two walks, three RBIs, four runs scored and two doubles in a 19-1 win over Red Lake.

On Tuesday, May 16, Knapp tallied one RBI in a 6-3 win over Nevis and followed it with three RBIs in a 17-4 win against Laporte.

Knapp’s big week continued as he scored three runs and walked twice in a 13-3 win over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Thursday, May 18. He ended the week by going 3-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-0 win against Cass Lake-Bena.

“Our energy was really up,” Knapp said. “We finally started to win games and blow out teams. We were just having fun out there and that was probably the big thing that helped us in a lot of those games.”

Knapp hits at the top of the Tigers’ lineup in either the two or three spots. Knapp said he tries to have an aggressive approach at the top of the lineup for PRB.

“I just try to get on base and drive in runs,” he said. “I want to put myself in a good position for the guys behind me.”

A stat that Dinnel keeps track of is called quality at-bats, which Knapp is one of the leaders for PRB with 38 quality at-bats.

“The last two years he’s led the team in quality at-bats by just extending at-bats and pitches,” Dinnel said. “He gets hits with two strikes and stuff like that. He makes a team earn an out and get to the next guy in the lineup.”

With nine RBIs in five games last week, Knapp’s confidence grows with each plate appearance.

“It feels great,” he said. “It allows me to go up to the plate knowing that I am going to get on base, get a hit or get a run across to help the team.”

Dinnel added: “He tracks the ball well. He is a patient hitter and stays on the ball for a long time. When he’s not hitting gaps, he is usually hitting the ball up the middle.”

In the field, Knapp plays third base and shortstop. He can occasionally be found on the mound, but said that’s a little new for him.

“The real change was going from fielding to pitching,” Knapp said. “You kind of have to change on the fly and adapt to what it brings. It’s probably the area I’ve improved the most. I pitched a few games and I’ve just got a lot more confidence. It’s a newer role for me. One of our key pitchers got injured, so I’ve found myself on the mound a lot more.”

Knapp also has grown as a leader for the Tigers.

“I just always try to help the younger guys,” he said. “I know that helping them will help me excel as a player and help them excel as a player since they don’t have as much experience as the older guys.”

Dinnel added: “Corbin is the kid that will hit in the morning even when it’s optional. He’s the kid that will stay a little later to take some extra reps and show up in the morning for lifting and encourages his teammates to come out and hold them accountable.”

Dinnel said that Knapp is very even-keeled and goes about his business very level-headed.

“He’s a competitor and wants the bat in his time when there’s an opportunity,” Dinnel said. “He enjoys competing and recognizes the difference between a meaningful game and a not-so-meaningful game. He’s your prototypical baseball player.”

