Male Area Athlete of the Week: Miller on a tear for Staples-Motley

Hunter Miller caught fire last week.

The Staples-Motley senior scored 20 points or more in three straight games for the Cardinals helping them to two wins.

The week started when Miller recorded 22 points on Feb. 14 in S-M’s 69-59 win over Park Rapids. Two days later, he followed it with 26 points against Pillager in a 59-49 win.

More from Conrad







The next night against Detroit Lakes he led the Cardinal offense with 21 points in an 81-51 loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What helped was working hard in practice and making sure I got enough shots up,” Miller said. “Shots were just falling during the game and everything just felt right.”

In his last five games, Miller is averaging 20 points and four rebounds a game while shooting 48% from 3-point. For the season, he has tallied 14 points and four rebounds a game on 38% shooting from 3-point.

“He had some injuries at the start of the year, but once he got to perfect health, like right now I think he’s feeling good, this was the Hunter I was hoping to have,” S-M head coach Cy Bestland said. “What Hunter has done is turn himself into a really good shooter. So kids have to respect him from the 3-point line and then when you guard him out there he is super athletic and can get to the basket. So he is a tough matchup.”

Last season as a junior, Miller played in 22 games and averaged 9.9 points.

“Hunter in seventh grade was a ‘B’ team player and so those types of players who stick with it and persevere through some stuff tend to turn out to be pretty good players,” Bestland said. “He’s strong and found the weight room and he puts in a lot of time shooting. Once you can shoot the ball really well the game of basketball comes a lot easier for you. I’m super happy for him.”

Miller battled through a broken wrist and a sprained ankle at the start of the season. Once healthy, Miller has been on a tear offensively.

“I was injured at the beginning of the season and it was a struggle,” Miller said. “I wasn’t feeling myself and once I was feeling better I knew I would feel more confident.”

Miller’s shooting ability is the skill he worked on the most to improve. His season high came against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Jan. 27 when he recorded 30 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve never really shot the ball like this before,” Miller said. “Being able to get open shots and help create for my team has been a better success.”

As a leader, Bestland said there is something wrong with the person who dislikes Miller.

“He’s that kind of kid,” Bestland said. “He’s great to underclassmen. He’s great to the junior high kids. We were at a tournament in Walker and one of the freshmen didn’t have any money with him for food and Hunter paid for him. He’s one of those guys where I’ve never seen him in a bad mood. You’d like to have a whole bunch of Hunters.

Miller added: “I get that from my dad. He tells me to do good in school and be nice to kids to get the same respect back. I like respecting people and it’s good to make people feel good.”

Miller and teammate Isaiah Schultz have formed quite the duo. In the win against Pillager, the two combined for 53 of the 59 points scored in the win for the Cardinals.

“Whoever is hitting shots the guys will defer to that person,” Bestland said. “Early on, Isaiah was scoring most of the points with Hunter dinged up. Now with Hunter going, Isaiah is happy to have him help out. It’s a nice duo of seniors.”

Miller added: “On good nights we like to both create equally. Usually, he will communicate to me on what to do during plays. We switch off and it gives a different look to our offense. We pick each other up which helps a lot.”

Other notable performances:

Basketball: Beau Thoma, Little Falls, recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds against Osakis and 24 points against Pierz.

Eli Christy, Aitkin, recorded 22 points against Crosby-Ironton and 22 points against Park Rapids.

Jaxon Janski, Little Falls, scored 21 points against Mora.

Christian Hooge, Pillager, registered 33 points and 16 rebounds against Sebeka.

Hockey: Cole Woods, Wadena-Deer Creek, scored four goals against Willmar.

Ethan Kunz, Northern Lakes, saved 27 shots to get the shutout against Northern Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunter Miller

Year: Senior

School: Staples-Motley

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

Highlights: He recorded 22 points against Park Rapids, 26 points against Pillager and 21 points against Detroit Lakes.

